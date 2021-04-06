Committee tables bill tapping hunting license dollars for wildlife crop damage

Republicans backed HB 697, with Speaker of the House Wylie Galt of Martinsdale, warning Montana is heading towards a major problem with elk populations in many areas well above objectives and potential for disease. The bill represents out-of-the-box thinking that continues to spur the conversation, he said.

Supporters of the bill argued that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has allowed elk numbers to climb in many areas with only 27 of the states 172 districts currently meeting objectives. With 19 special permit districts at 200% over objective, that has led to calls among some landowner groups for reforms, including United Property Owners of Montana, which has supported HB 697.

But in addition to the fiscal impact, many opponents believed the bill could reduce public access to elk on private lands and incentivize landowners to keep elk numbers high. By including permits for bulls the bill also ran counter to the biological approach FWP uses to manage elk populations primarily through hunting of cows, opponents have said.

The bill passed the House on a vote of 61-36 with most Republicans, who hold the majority, in favor.

The vote then moved the bill to the House Appropriations Committee, where it saw support from United Property Owners of Montana and opposition from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, as well as FWP.