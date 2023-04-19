Republicans on a Senate committee voted down a bill Tuesday that would have instituted a resident bonus point system for the Smith River permit lottery.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee voted 4-8 against House Bill 846 with all Democrats for the bill and all Republicans against. The bill was then tabled.

HB 846 had previously advanced easily through the House, passing on a vote of 97-2 before hitting the Senate. It would have created a system where for each year a resident applied for a float permit, they could purchase a bonus point to increase their odds the following year.

Committee chair Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, referred to conversations with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks before encouraging the committee to vote the measure down.

“This bill has caused us some concern, some people I’ve talked to in the department say it’s hard to, if you treat certain people different than other people, like out of state people different than in state people, you don’t have to treat them exactly the same, but if you don’t allow them the opportunity it’s going to be a problem,” he said.

FWP did not publicly oppose the bill, only appearing as an informational witness on HB 846. In response to a question from the committee, Hope Stockwell who leads the department’s parks and outdoor recreation division said FWP currently has sufficient funding to manage the Smith River.

FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said the department found legal concerns with the bill after last week’s hearing in the Senate and contacted Hinebauch.

“We believed there were constitutional rights issues if you treated differently residents and nonresident opportunities,” he said. “ … We missed the legal concern, but once we realized it we approached Sen. Hinebauch.”

Lemon said the agency believes the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board currently has the authority to create a bonus point system should it choose to do so.

HB 846 was introduced following the second highest number of applications on record to float the Smith for 2023. The river is the only waterway requiring a permit to float and a steady increase in applications including from nonresidents has pushed the drawing odds increasingly lower.