Committee selections favor experience

One of the sides Jones referenced is the so-called "Conservative Solutions Caucus," of which Jones is a leader. That group has crossed the aisle in years past to advance major legislation, such as Medicaid expansion and bonding for infrastructure projects.

That's come at the ire of the other side, which sits farther to the right. In the House they've given themselves the name "38 Special," a reference to the number of lawmakers in their group last session, as well as a bullet caliber.

A major question of the upcoming session is how united Republicans will be. The party is coming off winning every elected statewide office in the November elections, strengthening their majority in the Legislature and recapturing the governor's office for the first time in 16 years.

Galt said Wednesday while he wants to build consensus as speaker, it's never possible to please everyone.

"I think it's like anytime you've got a big group, everyone's angry," Galt said.

State Rep. Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat and House minority leader, said her party felt they got a fair shake in the appointments, which are made by the speaker on the House side. In the Senate, committees are voted on by the Committee on Committees.