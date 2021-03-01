Committee revives bill allowing adult inmates at Pine Hills

Lawmakers resurrected a bill Monday to allow adult prison inmates to be housed in separate units at Pine Hills Correctional Facility for youths, a proposal that had failed to pass out of committee two days earlier.
The flip came after assurances from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's office on details of the bill that gave some state senators heartburn. Lawmakers were worried about a provision that would remove legislative oversight over how the Montana Department of Corrections manages its facilities in some cases. But the governor said the supervisory role would be preserved.
"We’ve been given reassurances that that will be put back in on the House side," Senate Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, said in a hearing Monday.
Scott Sales, a former high-ranking GOP lawmaker who has been lobbying on behalf of the governor's office this session, also told the Senate Judiciary Committee the governor has pledged his support in seeing that legislative oversight retained.
The primary function of Senate Bill 344 is to allow the DOC to hold adult inmates at the Pine Hills correctional center. Sen. Ken Bogner, a Republican from Miles City sponsoring the bill, said during Saturday's hearing the facility was built with 120 beds, but currently houses 26 youth who have been sentenced to a prison placement. The proposal got something of a test run in 2016 when the Department of Corrections began placing young adult men, aged 18 to 26, sentenced to prison there. State prison facilities and county jails around the state have chronically been over capacity in recent years.
Eliminating legislative oversight over the department's ability to discontinue, abandon or move facilities would have allowed the DOC to be more flexible with its resources as youth detention numbers were on the decline, DOC's chief legal counsel Colleen Ambrose told the committee Saturday. Additionally, SB 344 would have required the facility give priority to youth inmates if that population increased.
The thought of housing youth and adults in the same correctional facility had been another impasse for many Republicans and Democrats on the 11-member committee that voted against the proposal Saturday. On Monday, Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, sought to get "perfectly clear" from the governor's lobbyist — no official from the DOC was at Monday's hearing — that juveniles would be separated from the adult inmates.
"My understanding is under federal law you can't have both youth and adults in the same location unless there’s no-sight and no-sound separation," Sales told the committee.
The Legislature has declined several of the Department of Corrections' requests so far this session; a budget committee recently stripped a funding ask for 14 additional probation officers and cut $1 million from the DOC director's office over the next two years as a matter of accountability for the department's recent failures to implement measures required of it by the Legislature.