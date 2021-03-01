Committee revives bill allowing adult inmates at Pine Hills

Lawmakers resurrected a bill Monday to allow adult prison inmates to be housed in separate units at Pine Hills Correctional Facility for youths, a proposal that had failed to pass out of committee two days earlier.

The flip came after assurances from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's office on details of the bill that gave some state senators heartburn. Lawmakers were worried about a provision that would remove legislative oversight over how the Montana Department of Corrections manages its facilities in some cases. But the governor said the supervisory role would be preserved.

"We’ve been given reassurances that that will be put back in on the House side," Senate Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, said in a hearing Monday.

Scott Sales, a former high-ranking GOP lawmaker who has been lobbying on behalf of the governor's office this session, also told the Senate Judiciary Committee the governor has pledged his support in seeing that legislative oversight retained.