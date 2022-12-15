Committee releases final report, legislative options after 2021 judicial dispute

A special legislative committee on Thursday presented a list of 10 possible legislative options for the GOP to consider when the session gets underway next month. The proposals are tied directly to events from 2021's dispute between the majority party and the state's judicial branch.

The report urges lawmakers to, among other things, define their subpoena powers, a point of contention last year over which the Montana Supreme Court got the final say. Republicans in the upcoming Legislature will have their best chance yet to put constitutional changes in front of voters, having gained a bicameral supermajority in this year's midterm election.

"I expect we’ll also see many potential solutions brought forward as legislation during the upcoming session," Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican who chairs the committee, said in a press release Thursday, adding some changes could be taken on by the judicial branch itself.

Hertz himself submitted a bill draft in September to clarify when legislative subpoenas can be used. The Montana Supreme Court rejected lawmakers' subpoenas last year because they were not deployed as a matter of developing legislation.

The report, which is largely a recap of the dispute last year, includes several legislative suggestions, from codifying the Judicial Code of Conduct, which lays out ethical guidelines for the judicial branch, to strengthening lobbying laws to prevent the Montana Judges Association from conducting lobbying activity through judges' state email accounts.

The Special Select Committee for Judicial Accountability and Transparency announced it will hold its third and final meeting to adopt the report next week on Dec. 22. Lawmakers last week voted to indicate they'd wind down the select committee once the 2023 session gets underway.

The six-member committee has been steered entirely by Republicans. The two Democrats appointed to the committee have questioned its purpose and blasted the body as "political theater."

One Democrat on the committee, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, said she was only made aware of the report one day before its release. While the report includes some recommendations to lawmakers, it notes they are “observational and for consideration only; they do not necessarily reflect an idea endorsed by the committee as a whole nor any individual member.”

Leadership from the majority party formed the committee in the final weeks of the 2021 Legislature, when the dispute between the GOP and the state’s judicial branch was moving faster than a Great Falls tumbleweed. Republicans passed a bill intended to see more conservatives appointed to the courts and the chief justice and the district court judge who subbed in for him — both who had expressed disapproval of the bill — recused themselves from the swift legal challenge against it. The Supreme Court administrator had deleted emails between judges taking internal polling on legislation that would affect the judicial branch and the GOP was openly rejecting the direction of court orders.

In the front end of this dispute, Republicans were also passing legislation that, in some cases, the Legislature’s own legal analysts had reported to be vulnerable to constitutional challenges.

Republicans openly accused the judiciary of liberal bias, and the judiciary accused Republicans of overreach in the effort to discredit a co-equal branch of government.

The select committee formed April 14, 2021, and issued subpoenas for communications of the Supreme Court, which ultimately rejected the legislative requests, ruling the Legislature was acting outside its constitutional authority. The Judicial Standards Commission has constitutional authority to investigate complaints against judges, and its lack of transparency was one of the focuses of the legislative report released Thursday.

The report examined the opaque process of complaints filed with the commission by Republican political consultant Jake Eaton, who announced he had filed two complaints against Justice Ingrid Gustafson during her re-election bid earlier this year. According to the report, Eaton filed complaints against every Supreme Court justice except Justice Jim Rice since the 2021 Legislature. All of those complaints except one filed against Gustafson were dismissed, although it was unclear to Eaton or the committee which complaints were dismissed.

The committee's final report offers no potential remedies for pulling the curtain back on commission proceedings, but does point to potential legislation to change the process of appointing the commission's members, the majority of which are currently decided by the judicial branch. The report also proposes a constitutional amendment to change the makeup and operations of the commission.

"At minimum, entities other than the judiciary should appoint a controlling majority of JSC commissioners," the report reads.

The committee did commend the judicial branch for an updated public records retention policy Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin presented during the committee's April hearing.

The final Dec. 22 committee meeting will provide an opportunity for public comment on the report before the committee finalizes it for the incoming Legislature.