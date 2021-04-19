Committee questions Supreme Court justices, report forthcoming

Silver Bow County District Court Judge Kurt Krueger, who replaced McGrath, later recused himself after the attorney general unearthed the email poll showing Kruger wrote he "adamantly opposed" SB 140.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, asked McGrath during the hearing how a judge could separate their own opinion from the case if they've already determined the law was unconstitutional.

"I think if a judge did express an opinion whether legislation is unconstitutional, the judge should not sit on a case where the question is the constitutionality of that particular legislation," McGrath said. "I think you will find that is very seldom that one of us, if ever, would render such kind of an advisory opinion regarding whether something is unconstitutional or not."

McGrath tried illustrating for the committee how a judges' poll can seek opinions on legislation that may affect the judiciary, but not on whether the proposed bill is legal or not.

"Nobody does a poll on the constitutionality of a bill," McGrath said. "There’s a big difference between whether a district judge thinks as an organization you should oppose a particular bill because of its policy ramifications. We don't decide ahead of time whether something is constitutional or not, that's what we do on these polls."