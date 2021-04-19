Committee questions empty seat in judicial investigation

Chair Greg Hertz, a Republican senator from Polson, read questions into the record on Monday as the Select Committee on Judicial Transparency and Accountability got underway on its investigation into alleged misuse of state email accounts in the judicial branch, but no one was there to answer back.
The committee formed last week issued a subpoena for Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin to appear at 9 a.m. Monday morning to answer questions about internal polling on pending legislation uncovered in a recent court challenge to a new law. Republicans have raised several concerns since finding out that McLaughlin deleted the results of that internal polling.
The subpoena for McLaughlin's testimony was temporarily halted in a Supreme Court order on Friday, which also put the brakes on subpoenas for all seven justices themselves to appear at 3 p.m. Monday. Following the court's order, rather than the subpoena, McLaughlin did not appear at the committee hearing — aptly held in the old Supreme Court chambers in the Capitol.
Hertz said at the outset of the hearing that he had prepared a list of roughly 40 questions for McLaughlin. He asked several of those questions so the public could understand what would have been discussed Monday morning, he said.
"I'm disappointed she has chosen not to appear today," Hertz said.
"The basic issue in this matter is whether members of the judiciary or their employees have deleted or refused to produce email records of things they may now wish they had not put in email," he said later in the hearing.
Democrats on the committee contended Monday morning that the hearing was merely an exercise in undermining the third branch of government by the GOP-controlled legislative and executive branches. House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said during the hearing she, too, was disappointed, but only because the Legislature was refusing to acknowledge the court's order halting McLaughlin's subpoena.
"She is following a court order, making a choice that is in line with the independent co-equal branch of government that is the judiciary," Abbott told the committee. "I'm not not sure what this committee is doing, if I'm being honest."
On Friday Chief Justice Mike McGrath penned a letter to GOP leaders House Speaker Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel, as well as the committee, seeking to temper the escalating tensions with the legislative branch over the internal polling conducted on pending legislation. Supreme Court justices do not engage in that polling in case the court must hear a legal challenge on the legislation in question, McGrath wrote. McGrath himself has already recused himself from the ongoing case over Senate Bill 140 because he urged Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras not to pursue the bill that eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and gave the governor expanded appointment power over judicial vacancies.
McLaughlin sent her own letter to the committee Monday morning, telling Hertz she was not appearing on advice from her attorney.
"I can neither provide information nor answer questions pursuant to a subpoena the validity of which is being presently litigated in the courts," McLaughlin's letter states. "Once the Montana Supreme Court (or the United States Supreme Court, if appealed) has fully considered the positions of all parties and a final ruling has been issued, I will comply with that ruling and will fully respect court orders.
"I provide this letter with the utmost respect for your committee and the Legislature in general," she continued. "This entire situation, including the fact that I cannot appear today, is simply sad. I cannot, however, put myself in the position of refusing to abide a court order."
Twice during Monday's hearing, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, a Republican from Billings, read into the record that McLaughlin did not appear to answer questions from the committee.
"We’re not talking about feelings in this committee hearing, we’re talking about facts," Vinton said. "I for one, and I speak for others on this committee, will continue to seek the truth, the facts and transparency from that very co-equal branch of government."
The committee went into recess until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, when the justices were scheduled to appear on their own subpoenas.