Committee questions empty seat in judicial investigation

Hertz said at the outset of the hearing that he had prepared a list of roughly 40 questions for McLaughlin. He asked several of those questions so the public could understand what would have been discussed Monday morning, he said.

"I'm disappointed she has chosen not to appear today," Hertz said.

"The basic issue in this matter is whether members of the judiciary or their employees have deleted or refused to produce email records of things they may now wish they had not put in email," he said later in the hearing.

Democrats on the committee contended Monday morning that the hearing was merely an exercise in undermining the third branch of government by the GOP-controlled legislative and executive branches. House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said during the hearing she, too, was disappointed, but only because the Legislature was refusing to acknowledge the court's order halting McLaughlin's subpoena.

"She is following a court order, making a choice that is in line with the independent co-equal branch of government that is the judiciary," Abbott told the committee. "I'm not not sure what this committee is doing, if I'm being honest."

