Committee passes marijuana implementation, deadline looms

After nearly two weeks of work, a legislative committee focused on recreational marijuana implementation forwarded a single bill Wednesday to the Senate, up against the looming end of the session.
Three distinct bills went into the committee April 9. By Wednesday, only House Bill 701, by far the largest and most comprehensive, remained. Much of the committee's work revolved around amending the bill, following public comment that included a presentation by Colorado law enforcement and extensive assistance from legislative staff. It's carried by Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula.
Lawmakers were hustling to get the bill out of the Senate by Friday so the Senate and House can tussle over the final version in a conference committee before the end of next week, when legislators hope to terminate the 2021 session.
The implementation package approved by the committee has several new features, along with many provisions from the legalization initiative previously stricken from the bill. The initiative passed with backing from 57% of voters last November.
Much of the debate focused on a provision that would have required counties to opt-in to allow recreational marijuana businesses. That was opposite the arrangement in Initiative 190 that legalized marijuana use.
A measure amended into the bill defaults counties' status to match how those counties voted last year. Counties where voters approved legalization will have an opt-out option, while counties that opposed it would have to opt-in to allow recreational marijuana businesses.
Montana's 56 counties split down the middle in favoring or opposing legalization in November's election, although roughly 90% of the state's population resides in the counties that approved it, according to a fiscal note for the bill. Medical marijuana providers would be grandfathered in regardless of how a county voted; the state approved a medical program in 2004.
Funding for public lands and wildlife easements, included in the initiative's language, hadn't been included in HB 701. But the major amendment implemented Wednesday restores some of that funding. Roughly $5.4 million, still less than half the amount promised in the initiative, would be appropriated annually to Habitat Montana, which establishes public lands and access easements, beginning in 2023.
In 2022, the first year the recreational marijuana program begins, state trails, parks and nongame wildlife accounts will split $2 million, while those accounts will each see 4% of the tax revenues in the following years.
Future legislatures can't be bound by the language in HB 701, Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, explained after the hearing, but will instead be free to manipulate the appropriations.
Democrats throughout the process on the bill have sought to restore the conservation funding and keep the bill's language as close as possible to the initiative, Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, an East Helena Democrat, said after the meeting.
"Everybody had their priorities, Democrats and Republicans," Jacobson said. "That's a lot of people to try to make happy. We know this is a very contentious issue for some folks. And so it's very important that we try to get it right and we are able to bring as many folks on as we can."
There's an additional $200,000 allocated to a veterans special revenue account, another provision that was taken out of the initiative but restored in HB 701. Another $300,000 would be directed to the Department of Justice to purchase retrained drug dogs; such dogs can't be untrained to smell marijuana. The Board of Crime Control would also get $150,000 to fund a crisis intervention team.
The new version of HB 701 includes funding for a specific expungement court for people with marijuana convictions to have their records cleared. And because of complications the county opt-in/opt-out provision presented, tribes would be allowed to sell retail marijuana within 150 miles of the reservation boundary, rather than 25 miles in the earlier version of the bill. The Crow Tribe has said it plans to enter the industry.
The amendment also limited the number of plants an individual can grow for recreational use at home to two, or a maximum of four plants per house hold.
The bill still contains $6 million for the governor's HEART Fund for addiction recovery and rehabilitation, $600,000 of which will be allocated to Indian Health Services.
The bill will appear in the Senate on Thursday, where committee chair Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, said he hopes it will receive few, if any, more amendments, which could further slow the process.
"I think for Montanans we have done an incredible job, making sure the will of the voter has been heard," Ellsworth said.