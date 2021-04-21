Committee passes marijuana implementation, deadline looms

Future legislatures can't be bound by the language in HB 701, Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, explained after the hearing, but will instead be free to manipulate the appropriations.

Democrats throughout the process on the bill have sought to restore the conservation funding and keep the bill's language as close as possible to the initiative, Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, an East Helena Democrat, said after the meeting.

"Everybody had their priorities, Democrats and Republicans," Jacobson said. "That's a lot of people to try to make happy. We know this is a very contentious issue for some folks. And so it's very important that we try to get it right and we are able to bring as many folks on as we can."

There's an additional $200,000 allocated to a veterans special revenue account, another provision that was taken out of the initiative but restored in HB 701. Another $300,000 would be directed to the Department of Justice to purchase retrained drug dogs; such dogs can't be untrained to smell marijuana. The Board of Crime Control would also get $150,000 to fund a crisis intervention team.