Committee OKs bill to expand ballot initiative signature requirements

"What they wanted to do was to raise the bar and give voice to rural Montana," Gunderson said. "This time we’ll do it in a manner that is constitutional."

Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, said the current threshold often filters out many proposals that don't reach widespread support, but lifting the threshold to a higher signature count across more districts would choke off the few citizen-led initiatives that do reach the statewide vote.

“All I see this doing is allowing the legislature to be putting stuff on (the ballot) but limiting the rights of Montanans to be involved in this direct democracy where they get to propose legislation and then vote on it themselves if that threshold is met," Farris-Olsen said.

Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, said during executive action that he believed getting more voters involved in the early stages of a ballot initiative would lead to more support in the November vote.

"I think its a cleaner process to get more people, more districts involved in an initiative to make sure you have a broader base of support versus getting it on the ballot easier and then whoever has the most money and the most messaging wins," Berglee said. "It requires a better vetting process across different demographics or cultural aspects of Montana."