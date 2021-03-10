Committee OKs bill to expand ballot initiative signature requirements

A House panel Wednesday approved a proposal package to require a broader swath of signatures for a citizen-led initiative to qualify for the ballot.
The current system necessitates a campaign reach into rural areas so initiatives can't reach the ballot from urban counties alone. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, however, told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that process still falls short of true representation for rural places.
No one spoke in support of the proposals during the committee hearing, although both bills passed on party-line votes. Opponents, however, argued raising the bar for signature requirements would stifle citizen participation in the democratic process.
Gunderson's two-bill package would put the question of changing state law and the state Constitution to the voters in 2022.
House Bill 384, which addresses statutory initiatives, would increase the number of legislative districts a ballot initiative would need to to gather signatures from, moving from one-third to three-fifths.
The bill would also increase the number of voters who must sign the petition in those districts, from 5% to 10%. A ballot initiative would have to garner 10% of the total state electorate before reaching the ballot, doubling the current 5% requirement.
House Bill 385, which applies to constitutional amendment initiatives, also doubles the number of registered voters required to sign the petition, moving from from 10% to 20%.
That bill also increases the number of legislative districts from where those signatures are gathered, going from two-fifths of the state's legislative district's to three-fifths.
For comparison, the statutory amendment to legalize recreational marijuana got 52,000 signatures before the deadline to qualify for the ballot, while the constitutional amendment reached 80,000 by the same deadline, for a total over 130,000 signatures. That's more than the combined threshold of 75,000 that was required under the current system for the initiatives to reach the ballot, but could have fallen short if that threshold was doubled.
Gunderson told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that package would continue an effort from the early 2000s, in which Montana passed initiatives that changed the requirement from where signatures are gathered from legislative districts to counties. Those initiatives were later struck down as unconstitutional because legislative districts provide a better population district than counties, but Gunderson said the intent of giving better representation to rural communities in those days is the same intent behind his bill.
"What they wanted to do was to raise the bar and give voice to rural Montana," Gunderson said. "This time we’ll do it in a manner that is constitutional."
Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, said the current threshold often filters out many proposals that don't reach widespread support, but lifting the threshold to a higher signature count across more districts would choke off the few citizen-led initiatives that do reach the statewide vote.
“All I see this doing is allowing the legislature to be putting stuff on (the ballot) but limiting the rights of Montanans to be involved in this direct democracy where they get to propose legislation and then vote on it themselves if that threshold is met," Farris-Olsen said.
Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, said during executive action that he believed getting more voters involved in the early stages of a ballot initiative would lead to more support in the November vote.
"I think its a cleaner process to get more people, more districts involved in an initiative to make sure you have a broader base of support versus getting it on the ballot easier and then whoever has the most money and the most messaging wins," Berglee said. "It requires a better vetting process across different demographics or cultural aspects of Montana."
Both bills passed on a 12-7 vote, with all Republican committee members voting to send the package on to the full House for debate.