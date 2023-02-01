Committee mulls new slate of weed legislation

A legislative panel heard a slate of new marijuana bills Wednesday, from forcing air filtration to expanding capacity for tribal governments to participate in the industry.

The recreational marijuana market has officially been underway for more than a year, during which time the Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division installed new rules and the interim legislative committee compiled a bill based on oversight hearings since the 2021 session.

The House Business and Labor Committee heard three bills on Tuesday which collectively are less transformational than the 2021 session's regulatory overhaul to implement the new recreational marijuana market. If passed, two of those bills would fill in the gaps identified in the last two years, although the third bill saw unanimous rejection from the state's marijuana providers.

House Bill 304

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle's House Bill 304 would require marijuana growers and manufacturers to install air filtration systems that would entirely eliminate the smell of cannabis outside the facility. Hinkle, a Republican from Belgrade, said he heard from other lawmakers and area constituents that the concentration of facilities near Four Corners in Gallatin County had made their "forever homes" unlivable.

Four Corners has been a major hub for cannabis well before the recreational market opened at the beginning of 2022. Medical marijuana has been legal in Montana since 2004. But concerns about the prominent smell of weed floating over residential areas exists in more remote areas of the state too, said Jefferson County resident Michelle Jenicek.

"The smell of marijuana affects the enjoyment of my property, my quality of life and who knows at this point how it affects the value of my property," Jenicek told the committee.

The cannabis industry pushed back, saying such filtration requirements would be costly and untenable — the bill states someone with a "normal sense of smell" must be able to not detect a marijuana essence outside the facility, but does not define such a sense of smell.

Adam Arnold of Collective Elevation said his cultivation site is one of the biggest in the state. If people wanted to object to the development of a marijuana business next to their home, they should have done so during the business's process in obtaining a commercial-use permit with the local government.

"Basically this is a lot of ‘not in my back yard,’ NIMBY mentality," Arnold told the committee.

House Bill 128

The Economic Affairs Interim Committee developed House Bill 128 after a year of reviewing the industry's implementation and sometimes contesting the revenue department's interpretation of House Bill 701, which codified the Legislature's vision of marijuana legalization. Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, carries HB 128, which seeks to address several of those disputes and condense the maturing marijuana industry under one regulatory agency.

Testing laboratories, which are private businesses that complete quality and safety assurance on behalf of the state, remained under the purview of the state health department when the medical marijuana industry shifted to the Department of Revenue, which would effectuate regulation over marijuana products not unlike it does for alcohol.

HB 128 would bring laboratories under the revenue department as well, a provision that saw some support from laboratories, although one lab sent several employees to dissent.

Ron Brost, director of Stillwater Laboratories, contended that the "scientific ecosystem" at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is better suited to work with the labs than the state revenue department. He said toxic metals have been identified in as many as one in eight samples run through his lab, and standing up a health-focused bureau at the revenue department would not enhance that kind of proxy-regulator relationship between the labs and the state.

"It was a system that was working," he said. "This move is absurd for many reasons. Laboratories are not involved with the purchase or sale of marijuana, let alone the collection of taxes."

Both the state health and revenue departments supported the decision to move laboratories to the revenue department.

"Which we believe will create better coordination, collaboration and efficiencies to the program and allow for consistent oversight by the Economic Affairs Interim Committee," said Kristan Barbour, who leads the state Cannabis Control Division.

Beyond labs, HB 128 would remove language that lawmakers and state officials quarreled over in the interim, ultimately leading the revenue department to limit licenses afforded to tribal governments to the smallest available growing capacity.

Legislation in 2021 created licenses specifically for tribes in Montana, allowing them to set up an operation outside of the reservation boundaries in hopes that they could participate in the new enterprise and not risk federal contracts that forbid any entanglement with a federally scheduled drug.

"Our Native American citizens deserve better," the Montana Cannabis Guild's Pepper Petersen, who was a key player in legalizing marijuana in 2020, told the committee Wednesday. "None of the tribes took up these licenses, not a single one, because they were so restrictive."

The changes in the bill would allow tribes to scale up an operation on par with any other marijuana business.

But the provision that allowed all cannabis providers to scale up their operations to prepare for the recreational market may have created an issue, the Montana Cannabis Information Association's Kate Cholewa told the committee. In calculating the square footage licensed by the state and the average production rates, Cholewa told the committee Montana is producing about 19 tons more marijuana than the current market's demand.

Cholewa urged the committee to end that provision that allowed providers to scale up rapidly in order to meet the new market's demand, which would have to be amended into HB 128.

"This is one wart on a really lovely bill," she testified.

House Bill 229

Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, carried the bill in 2021 that set the table for recreational marijuana to hit the shelves. This session he carries House Bill 229, which largely deals in regulations over laboratories, like tightening up the accreditation process to ensure the facilities meet industry standards.

The bill would also ban third-party contracts for labs to transport marijuana to and from facilities, effectively keeping labs solely in custody of marijuana while it moves from place to place.

HB 229 also allows a 10% deviation above or below the allowed amount on a single serving of an edible marijuana product. Edibles can be 10 milligrams per serving or 100 milligrams per package.

"This is simply letting it be 10.001 without failing a test or 100.001 without failing," said Jennifer Hensley, representing Fidelity Labs in Missoula. She noted the same latitude is given to alcohol and pharmacological manufacturers.