Committee kills student loan debt relief bill

"We can't count on that federal funding beyond 2025 and this bill takes care of that beyond," O'Brien said.

The Senate Taxation Committee also amended a bill from Sen. Jill Cohenour, that came out of the Revenue Interim Committee, that would create a circuit-breaker income tax credit program. Democrats, who hold a minority in the Legislature, touted Senate Bill 10 as a key part of their tax-cuts plan this session.

The bill was amended to allow for other property tax credit programs, like the elderly homeowner credit, to continue, and because of that, the cost of the legislation increased.

In its initial form, the bill would give renters a tax credit of about $466 and homeowners $979, and would cover about 50,000 people in the state, targeting the low- and middle-income brackets.

Cohenour said the amendment raises the percentage of a household's income accounted for when determining the credit amount.