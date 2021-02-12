Committee kills 'circuit-breaker' tax bill

Lawmakers on Friday killed a proposal that came out of the bipartisan interim committee process to create a "circuit-breaker" income tax credit for homeowners and renters to offset property taxes.

Senate Bill 10 came at the request of the bipartisan Revenue Interim Committee and was carried by Sen. Jill Cohenour, a Democrat from East Helena and minority leader in the Senate.

The term "circuit breaker" is meant to draw comparison to an electrical breaker that stops overloads.

The bill would have provided an income tax credit calculated from a person's income and property tax or rent equivalent, with the credit reducing the more a person earns.

Cohenour said her proposal hit people who needed it most, while Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's benefitted the wealthy, and said it was a better alternative to a proposal from Gianforte's bill to lower the state's top income tax rate.

Both proposals had similar price tags of about $30 million a year.

The governor has argued about half the state's taxpayers will fall under his proposal, or those with taxable incomes after deductions of $18,500, though middle-wage earners will likely see tax savings of about $14 a year under Gianforte's bill.