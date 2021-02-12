Committee kills 'circuit-breaker' tax bill

Lawmakers on Friday killed a proposal that came out of the bipartisan interim committee process to create a "circuit-breaker" income tax credit for homeowners and renters to offset property taxes.
Senate Bill 10 came at the request of the bipartisan Revenue Interim Committee and was carried by Sen. Jill Cohenour, a Democrat from East Helena and minority leader in the Senate.
The term "circuit breaker" is meant to draw comparison to an electrical breaker that stops overloads.
The bill would have provided an income tax credit calculated from a person's income and property tax or rent equivalent, with the credit reducing the more a person earns.
Cohenour said her proposal hit people who needed it most, while Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's benefitted the wealthy, and said it was a better alternative to a proposal from Gianforte's bill to lower the state's top income tax rate.
Both proposals had similar price tags of about $30 million a year.
The governor has argued about half the state's taxpayers will fall under his proposal, or those with taxable incomes after deductions of $18,500, though middle-wage earners will likely see tax savings of about $14 a year under Gianforte's bill.
An analysis of Cohenour's bill before it was amended several times put saving for homeowners and renters at an average of $979 and $466, respectively.
"This bill puts money especially in the pockets of the low-income folks and the ones we heard yesterday definitely help richer Montanans," Cohenour said Friday, citing the income tax reduction bill from Gianforte the committee heard a day prior.
Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, is carrying Gianforte's bill. Hertz voted against SB 10 on Friday, saying that while the policy was good, he was concerned about the cost.
He also said that often local decisions by taxpayers on levies result in higher property tax bills, not just state-level decisions.
Committee chair Sen. Brian Hoven, R-Great Falls, said the concept should come forward in future sessions and pointed to the lengthy time it took lawmakers to pass an earned income tax credit.
In an emailed statement Friday, Cohenour criticized the committee's action.
“I’m incredibly disappointed that Republicans voted down a bill to cut property taxes for up to 50,000 Montanans and ensure folks don’t get priced out of their homes,” Cohenour said. “Instead, Republicans spent the week glorifying tax bills that lure rich out-of-staters to Montana and provide tax handouts to millionaires.”
A large portion of Gianforte's tax plan, which also includes measures to cut the number of businesses that pay equipment taxes, eliminates some capital gains taxes for businesses that come into the state and tweaks the corporate tax structure, has been heard by lawmakers this week.