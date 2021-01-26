Committee jostles over race in sanctuary city hearing

"If people believe that having societies where you don't enforce immigration laws is beneficial to other people here in these poor communities … they will find out that it's absolutely terrible in those communities," Limesand said, adding that his immigrant neighbors were also upset with those who had moved in. "You start seeing people with open containers, far more drinking and driving going on."

Republican lawmakers pushed back during the hearing that the rules of testimony had not been applied fairly. Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, argued talking about people from different countries was different from talking about personal feelings on people of different races.

"None of the speakers made any claims about the types of people they were, they simply were making claims about how those people from those areas acted and the effects that those had," Berglee said. "I think the ideas of racism and bigotry and anything else is totally different from stating where a person might be from."

Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, was one of the Democratic lawmakers who said the rules of testimony had not been applied fairly. After the hearing, Bishop said recent testimony on other legislation, for example women's health care, has seen statements that questioned health care providers' motives, and no one objected to those statements during testimony.