Committee drops starting point for health dept. budget by $1 billion

The chair of the committee that will set the state health department's budget for the next two years dropped the starting point for that agency's spending by nearly a billion dollars in a party-line vote Friday.

Rep. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, argued his proposal was not a cut to the Department of Public Health and Human Services' budget, but a method of digging into the agency's spending more deeply.

"This is in no way a cut. We're not voting on funding here today," Regier said. "We're just voting on where we're starting or a number to build the budget (from)." Regier said programs and spending can be added back on merits as lawmakers review the department.

Democrats opposed the measure, while Republicans supported it.

The committee that set the starting point is a subcommittee that will focus on the Department of Public Health and Human Service's spending as lawmakers craft the state's budget during this legislative session. The action Friday was the result of the committee deciding to set the starting point for this budget's spending based of how much the department spent in the 2019 fiscal year.

The reduction represents about a third of the agency's more than $3 billion budget, which includes state and federal money, as well as funding from special revenues.

