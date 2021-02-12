Committee considers Gianforte's corporate tax bill

Changing Montana’s corporate tax code to capture companies based outside the state that sell goods and services here would increase revenue, attract business and bring fairness to the system, supporters of Senate Bill 181 said Friday.
Opponents of the bill from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, countered the legislation would raise taxes on some key industries and negatively affect some businesses already in the state.
SB 181 is part of a major tax overhaul package proposed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Other legislation looks to cut the top income tax rate, lower business equipment taxes, eliminate some capital gains taxes and create trades education tax credits.
SB 181 applies specifically to businesses that do business in multiple states and would not affect businesses that only operate or sell goods and services in Montana.
Hertz and Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty detailed the bill in the Senate Taxation Committee. Montana is currently one of only a handful of states that use a three-factor tax apportionment system for the companies in question: sales, property and payroll. Through a multi-state compact, the system is designed to tax multi-state businesses based on how much of each factor resides in a particular state. For example, a business that owns property in more than one state but a majority of that is in Montana would pay a higher percentage of that factor here.
But the three-factor system has become antiquated, Beatty argued, and was designed to capture an economy based on manufacturing, transportation and heavy industry. As the economy moves more towards services and sales, all but five states have given up the three-factor system in favor of a system that looks solely at sales.
"This finally gives us a round peg to put in that 21st century round hole," Beatty said. By removing payroll and property from the equation, the tax code is much more likely to pick up multi-state companies selling into Montana.
Hertz, describing major e-commerce businesses that sell online and then ship here but have few if any in-state employees or property, would see their average taxes increase.
Brian Aegerter, general manager of Applied Materials in Kalispell, said his business owns a large piece of property and spends millions in payroll but ships the semiconductors the company manufactures out-of-state. The change in tax code would save the company about $1.5 million annually and make Kalispell prime for reinvestment and expansion, he said.
Other supporters of the bill felt it would simplify the tax code and make Montana more regionally competitive when it comes to attracting industry.
SB 181 saw a number of opponents as well, but all felt changes could be made to make it palatable.
Bob Story with the Montana Taxpayers Association testified that while the organization supported the concept of the bill, it would significantly raise taxes on a number of longstanding businesses in the state.
Under the current tax code, businesses may apply to the Department of Revenue to determine if the three-part apportionment accurately reflects their business presence in the state, he said. The department then has the latitude to adopt special rules for those industries.
Matt Jones with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co. testified that under the proposed tax revisions, his company would pay an additional $9 million per year in taxes, a 36% increase. That would trickle down in costs to those who use the railway for shipping with the bill "gutting" the special rules for the industry within the Department of Revenue.
Several telecom companies opposed the bill as well on the grounds that it did not factor in the costs of property such as broadband infrastructure.
Mark Baker representing AT&T and Charter Communications suggested the bill be amended to allow telecoms to elect to continue the three-factor apportionment system.
Other industries that have special Department of Revenue rules include airlines and trucking.
Hertz in closing on his bill reiterated that the bill was about fairness and reducing avenues to "game" the system. He cautioned that while taxes may go up for some industries, it is important to ask if that will be spread across all customers in all states or passed on to only customers in Montana.
The bill’s fiscal note estimates the change would mean increased revenues to the state ranging from $10.3 million to $14.8 million over the next four fiscal years.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.