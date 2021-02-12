Committee considers Gianforte's corporate tax bill

Bob Story with the Montana Taxpayers Association testified that while the organization supported the concept of the bill, it would significantly raise taxes on a number of longstanding businesses in the state.

Under the current tax code, businesses may apply to the Department of Revenue to determine if the three-part apportionment accurately reflects their business presence in the state, he said. The department then has the latitude to adopt special rules for those industries.

Matt Jones with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co. testified that under the proposed tax revisions, his company would pay an additional $9 million per year in taxes, a 36% increase. That would trickle down in costs to those who use the railway for shipping with the bill "gutting" the special rules for the industry within the Department of Revenue.

Several telecom companies opposed the bill as well on the grounds that it did not factor in the costs of property such as broadband infrastructure.

Mark Baker representing AT&T and Charter Communications suggested the bill be amended to allow telecoms to elect to continue the three-factor apportionment system.

Other industries that have special Department of Revenue rules include airlines and trucking.