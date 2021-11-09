Committee calls for changes to proposed rules, including CBD ban

Two new rules proposed by the state revenue department for Montana's upcoming recreational marijuana market will possibly change after lawmakers said Tuesday the proposals strayed too far from the framework signed into law earlier this year.

The Department of Revenue officials told the Revenue Interim Committee they have heard a number of comments from people upset with the proposed rules, which were developed out of the department's interpretation of provisions within the Legislature's recreational marijuana package passed into law earlier this year.

Courtney Cosgrove, attorney for the Cannabis Control Division, told lawmakers the department will work to realign the proposed rules with the legislative intent, but the timing of the apparent misinterpretation concerned a few legislators; the recreational weed is scheduled to hit retail shelves on Jan. 1.

"We have once weekly, sometimes twice weekly meetings on our rules," Cosgrove told the committee Tuesday. "This is on our radar. We will sit down and figure out how to address this."

One of the rules in question is a would-be prohibition on cannabidiol, widely known as CBD, products in marijuana dispensaries. House Bill 701, the Legislature's legalization framework, prohibits marijuana growers from producing hemp, which can contain no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in pot. By the state revenue department's reading, that ban extended also to CBD, a derivative of hemp.

Cannabis Control Division Administrator Kristan Barbour told the Montana Free Press earlier this month the department "stumbled upon" the supposed ban, which sent several producers into a tailspin to prepare for Jan. 1.

Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, a Democrat from East Helena who chairs the legislative committee, told Cosgrove such a ban was not intended by the Legislature. Cohenour was part of a small bipartisan working group that ferried the bill through the Senate after the House had passed three competing bills. Cohenour said lawmakers, like the department, have heard from providers who were frustrated with the department's interpretation.

"We would really appreciate the department coming up for a way to address this," Cohenour said.

Sen. Brian Hoven, R-Great Falls, wondered if the rule was introduced to protect hemp producers. Cosgrove told Hoven hemp producers had also been unsettled by the rule.

"We are hearing from folks in the hemp industry that they have an interest in continuing to sell these products in a more medicinal environmental like a medical marijuana dispensary as opposed to a Town Pump (gas station), for example," Cosgrove said, adding that dispensary staff are typically more versed in the products. "So I think the protection for the hemp industry is still there."

The other rule would give the department the ability to suspend or revoke a marijuana worker who has been convicted of any criminal offense or a marijuana crime in any other state. Cosgrove said this, too, had raised ire in the industry.

J.D. Pepper Petersen was the frontman for last year's legalization campaign and is now president of the industry trade group, the Montana Cannabis Guild. Petersen told the Montana State News Bureau on Tuesday the rule was not following the intent of the law passed by the Legislature, which, by the nature of legalization, took a number of criminal charges off the books. The bill already requires background checks and prevents anyone with a felony from obtaining a license to sell marijuana, but the revenue department's rule would include misdemeanors or traffic citations.

"Why legalize if you're going to continue to punish the people you were punishing previously?" Petersen said. "But most importantly, the department needs to be empowering people to get to work right now in any way they can. So putting up barriers to employment is a horrible idea."

Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, asked Cosgrove if the department would be nimble enough to begin changing the proposed rules ahead of next week's Economic Affairs Committee meeting. That committee has oversight over the department's new marijuana program. Cosgrove said the department expects to have several drafts of new rule ready by next week's meeting.

Brendan Beatty, director of the Department of Revenue, acknowledged the clunky process and lauded the work Cosgrove and Barbour have put in on the implementation despite the difficulties.

"We are doing our very very best to effectuate legislative intent," Beatty said. "That bill is anything but a piece of perfection as far as legislative intent goes. So please help us out. That thing goes live Jan. 1 whether we have rules or not and we need rules."

The rules process has already gone through much give-and-take over the last several months as the department ramps up for Jan. 1. An earlier set of proposed rules regarding advertising limits similarly drew fire from the industry as too restrictive; the department, after rounds of public comment, tendered amended advertising rules that found favor with the industry.

Considering the department's willingness to listen to the industry thus far, Petersen, who owns a dispensary in Helena, said Tuesday he believes the department remains on the right track ahead of the upcoming deadlines.

"It's a tough job and they've been very responsive," he said. "As long as they continue to be, I think things are going to be fine for legalization come Jan 1."

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.