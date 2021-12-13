Committee approves revised Montana cannabis rules

Lawmakers on Monday approved reworked cannabis rules proposed by the Montana Department of Revenue.

The changes largely apply to five new rules proposed by the department, some of which were brought to lawmakers after discussions with industry players.

Per the rules approved Monday, tribes will be able to obtain higher capacity licenses. House Bill 701, the legalization framework lawmakers passed earlier this year, granted each tribal government a tier 1 license, the smallest capacity at 1,000 square feet of indoor cultivation, but made no mention of whether the tribes would be able to scale up their operations. The highest tier license made available in HB 701 is tier 12, which allows 50,000 square feet of cultivation space.

Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, and Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, took the lead on coordinating with the Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division to revise the rules. Morigeau on Monday thanked the department for being amenable to changes so close to the Jan. 1 start date of recreational cannabis sales.

"We got a lot of work done in a very short time frame because we understand how important these rules are to the industry," Morigeau said. "I appreciate that we took a little time here to do our best to improve the rules."

The rules lawmakers approved Monday will require outdoor grow operations to remain at the same size. Providers are not permitted, per HB 701, to develop new outdoor grow facilities, although outdoor sites that were in place before the 2020 election have been grandfathered in.

Lawmakers on Monday also eliminated a proposed rule to allow providers to label their products as "cannabis." Ellsworth last week argued that while cannabis may be the scientific term, children may not recognize the term and might not be deterred from consuming the product. The department had initially been willing to allow providers to use cannabis in labeling products because some providers felt marijuana is a pejorative term.

J.D. "Pepper" Petersen, president of the trade group Montana Cannabis Guild, applauded the changes made Tuesday, particularly those that affect the tribes. Only four or five tribal governments are interested in participating in the new cannabis market, he told the committee, and he hopes to see more engage.

"We want to see the tribes participate and we want to see an even playing field so that the folks that may have been impacted heavily by this could benefit from this as well, instead of just a subsect of our society," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.