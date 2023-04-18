A Senate committee potentially breathed new life into a proposed constitutional amendment on Tuesday.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee amended House Bill 372, titled “Establish right to hunt in Constitution” from Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls. If it gets 100 votes from lawmakers across both chambers, the referendum would go to voters to decide whether to amend the “Harvest Heritage” clause of the state Constitution in an effort to strengthen protections for hunting, fishing and trapping.

Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers with 102 legislators. That means that referenda could advance to voters with only GOP support — so far Democrats have voted together in opposition to all but one constitutional amendment.

But several proposed referenda failed to hold all Republicans in the House, meaning they would not pass even with all votes of the 34 Republicans in the Senate. HB 372 received 64 votes before passing the House.

The amendment means the House would get a second crack at the bill in a vote on whether or not to concur with the amendment. That would come after debate and votes on the Senate floor to see how many Republicans, or potentially if any Democrats, would support the new version.

The current clause, which was adopted by voters in 2004, states “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage that shall forever be preserved to the individual citizens of the state and does not create a right to trespass on private property or diminution of other private rights.”

Fielder believes that language is not strong enough.

“That’s pretty weak, a heritage compared to a right,” he said earlier this session, adding that practices could be “nickeled and dimed” away.

Under HB 372, the clause would state, “The citizens of Montana have the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife, including the right to use current means and methods, which does not create or imply any right of public trespass on private property or diminish in any way vested private property rights. The state shall give preference to hunting, fishing, and trapping by citizens as the primary but not exclusive means of the state's management of wild fish and wildlife populations for the benefit of all Montanans. This right is subject to the necessary management statutes enacted by the Legislature and regulatory authority delegated by the legislature to a designated public agency or commission."

The amendment brought by fellow Thompson Falls Republican Sen. Bob Brown makes two changes: changing the word “current” to “present” and removing the line “The state shall give preference to hunting, fishing, and trapping by citizens as the primary but not exclusive means of the state's management of wild fish and wildlife populations for the benefit of all Montanans.”

Brown said removing the language would address some concerns over the criteria — several opponents pointed out that not all wildlife management includes hunting, fishing and trapping.

“We just felt like, perhaps, we need to all the department to manage in the way they best see fit,” he said.

HB 372 was amended and advanced from the committee along party lines with majority Republicans in favor and minority Democrats opposed.