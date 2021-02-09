Committee advances FWP director nominee

A Montana Senate committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance the nomination of Henry “Hank” Worsech as the next director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Worsech, a longtime employee at the department, told the Senate Fish and Game Committee that he wants to work as a unifier and hopes to concentrate on customer service and operate with accountability.
“I’m really looking forward to this and I look at it as a chance to come home and work with the agency, with the people I love — I love everything about the agency and what we do,” he said.
Worsech was born and raised on a farm in Minnesota and spent a decade in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged following an injury. He said he had longed to move to Montana with his family after visiting his brother here.
Worsech worked as executive director for the Board of Outfitters and most recently as the licensing bureau chief and legislative liaison at FWP before retiring about a year ago.
Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras said Gov. Greg Gianforte’s decision on who to nominate for FWP director received more calls than any of his appointments. The governor has heard that a wedge formed between landowners, outfitters and sportsmen and the governor believes Worsech can bring those three groups together.
Worsech saw numerous groups and individuals praise his nomination during Tuesday's hearing.
His daughter, Jessica Williams, delivered emotional testimony about her father’s character and excitement at leading FWP.
“This is a man that puts Montana first and my mom and my dad are OK with that,” she said.
Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association formerly worked with Worsech at FWP. Worsech was dedicated to observing the chain of command but also brought a level of compassion to the job.
Several other supporters described interactions with Worsech, believing he brought professionalism to his work as well as knowledge that earned their respect.
“One thing Hank brings is understanding of the complexity of these issues and the challenges,” said Clayton Elliott with Montana Trout Unlimited.
The lone opponent to Worsech’s confirmation was Marc Cooke with Wolves of the Rockies. Cooke raised an issue he often brings when testifying on legislation: that the interests of non-hunters and non-trappers do not receive enough consideration.
“He doesn’t represent the interests of all Montanans,” Cooke said, pointing to the lieutenant governor’s testimony identifying hunters, landowners and outfitters — a list that did not include “non-consumptive” users.
Worsech saw a number of questions from senators about his opinions on the agency’s mission to several controversial issues. He supports the Habitat Montana funding program but is open to other programs that work on public access and conserving wildlife habitat.
He said he understands the controversy around elk shoulder seasons but wants to bring landowners and hunters together to work on the larger issue of tolerance of elk and what those population objectives should be. And he voiced support for state parks and what they can mean as destinations, but also touched on the the challenges of growing use.
In asking their questions, some Democratic senators referenced Worsech’s cover letter when he applied for the director job. That letter noted concerns about declining relationships between hunters and landowners and a trend toward “favoritism of our constituents.”
In response to questions, Worsech expanded on his concerns, believing many landowners do not feel appreciated. He believes programs such as Block Management, while valuable for access, have reduced the personal connections that come with asking permission. And that the agency could be better served bringing in a wider array of interests to work through conflicts.
The committee voted unanimously to advance Worsech’s nomination to the Senate floor for a final vote.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.