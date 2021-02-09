Committee advances FWP director nominee

A Montana Senate committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance the nomination of Henry “Hank” Worsech as the next director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Worsech, a longtime employee at the department, told the Senate Fish and Game Committee that he wants to work as a unifier and hopes to concentrate on customer service and operate with accountability.

“I’m really looking forward to this and I look at it as a chance to come home and work with the agency, with the people I love — I love everything about the agency and what we do,” he said.

Worsech was born and raised on a farm in Minnesota and spent a decade in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged following an injury. He said he had longed to move to Montana with his family after visiting his brother here.

Worsech worked as executive director for the Board of Outfitters and most recently as the licensing bureau chief and legislative liaison at FWP before retiring about a year ago.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras said Gov. Greg Gianforte’s decision on who to nominate for FWP director received more calls than any of his appointments. The governor has heard that a wedge formed between landowners, outfitters and sportsmen and the governor believes Worsech can bring those three groups together.