Committee advances crossbows for hunters with disabilities

The Senate Fish and Game Committee passed a hotly debated bill this week that would allow hunters with disabilities to use a crossbow during Montana’s archery season.

The committee took up Senate Bill 111 from Sen. Brad Molanar, R-Laurel, following last week’s emotional, and at times, contentious hearing. The bill would allow hunters with disabilities to, with a doctor’s determination, purchase a $10 crossbow permit and hunt during the archery season.

The issue of using crossbows during archery season has come before the Legislature in past sessions.

Crossbows may be used for any hunt that also allows firearms, but advocates for hunters with disabilities would like to see that expanded to the archery season. Supporters say that while adaptive archery equipment may work for some, it does not work for all hunters with disabilities. Allowance of crossbows would open up that opportunity, they say.