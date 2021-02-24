Committee advances county bison authority, votes down tribal bills

The Montana House Agriculture Committee advanced a bill this week giving county commissions authority to approve or deny wild bison transplants while also voting down a pair of bills tribes said would better help them bring bison to reservations.
Bison management in Montana has long been a challenge with management of domestic herds and wild bison that migrate from Yellowstone National Park. Due to the presence of the disease brucellosis in some wild bison, fears that it could spread to livestock has led to significant state and federal regulations and certifications before wild bison may be considered disease-free.
The committee voted along party lines with the Republican majority in favor of House Bill 302 from Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton. The bill would require any state relocation of wild bison, except on Indian reservations, to first receive approval from the county commission of the county where the transplant would occur. Kassmier described issues that could arise with bison including destruction of fences and co-mingling with cattle.
“This is only giving power to the locals in areas that will be affected, not trying to usurp the authority of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to manage wildlife,” Kassmier said in support of the bill.
Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, opposed the bill, saying it allowed projects to be stopped that included management plans developed by many people and entities outside of the county.
Republicans on the committee also voted down two bills from Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning. House Bill 311 sought to eliminate the requirement for state certification that bison are disease free if bison are being moved from one federal entity to a reservation. House Bill 312 sought to allow tribes to quarantine Yellowstone bison if proper facilities are available.
Supporters of the bills felt HB 311 could streamline a largely administrative process while HB 312 would greatly increase capacity for the certification program, which would increase the number of bison available to tribes and cut down on the number sent to slaughter.
The committee earlier passed House Bill 318 from Rep. Kenneth Holmlund, R-Miles City, that seeks to clarify wild versus domestic bison by adding payment of a per capita fee to the criteria for domestic animals.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.