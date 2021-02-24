Committee advances county bison authority, votes down tribal bills

“This is only giving power to the locals in areas that will be affected, not trying to usurp the authority of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to manage wildlife,” Kassmier said in support of the bill.

Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, opposed the bill, saying it allowed projects to be stopped that included management plans developed by many people and entities outside of the county.

Republicans on the committee also voted down two bills from Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning. House Bill 311 sought to eliminate the requirement for state certification that bison are disease free if bison are being moved from one federal entity to a reservation. House Bill 312 sought to allow tribes to quarantine Yellowstone bison if proper facilities are available.