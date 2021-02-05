Committee advances bills on wolf trapping, more

The House Fish, Wildlife & Parks Committee this week advanced two high-profile bills aimed at increasing the trapping of wolves.
The committee also passed hotly debated bills to institute a muzzleloader heritage hunt and to make some special hunting permits once-in-a-lifetime. All of the votes were split with Republicans primarily voting in favor and Democrats against.
Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, brought bills that would lengthen the wolf trapping season and allow the use of snares respectively. House Bills 225 and 224 drew significant interest during recent hearings as supporters pushed the measures as needed to better control wolf populations while opponents lodged criticisms ranging from opposition to trapping, conflicts with other user groups and whether the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission was a more appropriate entity than the Legislature to tackle the issues.
That debate continued Thursday among lawmakers.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks keeps a mix of data on wildlife from population numbers to hunter success. According to the annual elk report for Region 1 in northwest Montana which has some of the state’s highest wolf densities, elk calf numbers were up following a three-year slide with the severity of winter identified as a major factor from year-to-year. The report describes overall populations as difficult to assess but appear to be stable to slightly increasing.
Meanwhile, the same report notes a steady decrease in elk harvest over the last two decades and also a dip in hunter numbers. From 2000-2009, hunters harvested an average of about 1,500 elk across the region. From 2010-2019, that number was closer to 1,100 on average. Hunter numbers also dipped from about 15,800 to about 15,000, but total days hunting increased by about 4,000.
That essentially means that 5% fewer hunters spent 3% more days hunting and harvested about one-third fewer elk than the previous decade.
The report does not speculate about why elk hunter success has dipped so significantly in northwest Montana, but biologists have reported a variety of factors including wolves that change how elk and other animals use the landscape. Hunters have also reported increasing numbers of big game animals shifting to private lands in the valleys.
Fielder has said he brought the bills to add additional tools for wildlife managers to balance wolf populations with other wildlife. HB 225 does allow for longer trapping seasons but also provides flexibility to shorten seasons based on regional recommendations. HB 224 would add snares to foothold traps as legal equipment for trapping wolves, he said.
Rep. Linda Rekston, R-Polson, felt wolves might not be an issue in some parts of Montana, but that people in the western part of the state “want wolves to be curtailed.”
“We as a committee really need to look at that data and make decisions rather than anecdotal testimony we’ve heard,” she said.
But Rep. Rob Farris Olsen, D-Helena, cautioned that the committee should be leery of trying to interpret biological data.
“No one has given us data showing a causal relationship between an increase in wolf populations and a decrease in elk or ungulate populations,” he said. “We’ve seen a correlation, potentially, but this is all anecdotal. … So I don’t think it’s fair to assume that that reduction in ungulate population is solely due to wolves.”
Lawmakers also disagreed on testimony about conflicts with other user groups.
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said he was not opposed to trapping but was moved by testimony about snare-related injures if they do not work correctly, and opposition from some hound hunters concerned about safety of their dogs.
The topic of "non-target" catches was a consistent point by opponents due to concerns about trappers catching domestic dogs or other wildlife that could be injured or killed.
Rep. Brian Putnam, R-Kalispell, was the lone Republican to vote against the bills, agreeing with some opponents and Democrats that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission would be a better body to take up issues of setting seasons and types of traps.
The committee also voted to advance a bill from Rep. Caleb Hinkel, R-Belgrade, which would establish a nine-day special muzzleloader season.
House Bill 242 would institute a heritage muzzleloader season limited to black power rifles with open sites.
The bill saw debate both from the public and amongst lawmakers about whether the season, which would take place in December, would place undue stress on wildlife seeking refuge on winter range. Proponents and opponents also disagreed on whether the Legislature should take up the issue or if it should be left to the commission to consider.
Putnam was again the lone Republican to vote against the measure, believing the commission should take the issue up.
House Bill 202 would make special permits for bighorn sheep rams, bull moose and mountain goats a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity if a hunter is successful in harvesting an animal.
Special permits for some of Montana’s most sought after game animals are awarded through a lottery system. While many of the permits have extremely long odds, some hunters draw permits more than once.
The bill from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, would change the draw system. If a hunter drew a permit and harvested an animal, he or she could never put in again. A hunter that does not successfully harvest an animal could attempt to draw again after a seven-year wait to apply.
Supporters of the bill felt it would bring more fairness to the system but opponents believed it would have a minimal effect on drawing odds and could reduce enthusiasm for conservation should the opportunity to hunt be eliminated.
An amendment to the bill removed Montana’s unlimited bighorn sheep areas from the bill. The areas offer a bighorn sheep permit for anyone that applies and the hunt takes place on a quota.
The committee voted to advance HB 202 on a vote of 11-7.
