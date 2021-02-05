Committee advances bills on wolf trapping, more

Fielder has said he brought the bills to add additional tools for wildlife managers to balance wolf populations with other wildlife. HB 225 does allow for longer trapping seasons but also provides flexibility to shorten seasons based on regional recommendations. HB 224 would add snares to foothold traps as legal equipment for trapping wolves, he said.

Rep. Linda Rekston, R-Polson, felt wolves might not be an issue in some parts of Montana, but that people in the western part of the state “want wolves to be curtailed.”

“We as a committee really need to look at that data and make decisions rather than anecdotal testimony we’ve heard,” she said.

But Rep. Rob Farris Olsen, D-Helena, cautioned that the committee should be leery of trying to interpret biological data.

“No one has given us data showing a causal relationship between an increase in wolf populations and a decrease in elk or ungulate populations,” he said. “We’ve seen a correlation, potentially, but this is all anecdotal. … So I don’t think it’s fair to assume that that reduction in ungulate population is solely due to wolves.”

Lawmakers also disagreed on testimony about conflicts with other user groups.