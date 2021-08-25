Committee advances additional $42M for Montana child care

Federal guidelines say no more than 7% of income should go to child care. By that definition, 88% of Montanans do not have access to affordable child care. That equates to many parents or guardians working reduced hours to avoid high costs, which in turn means lower wages, Watson said.

From the child care business perspective wages in the industry often remain low, with the average worker earning a median income of less than $23,000 per year. Wages have been cited by the state as one reason the industry faces significant challenges with employee recruitment and retention.

The coronavirus pandemic saw 171 licensed child care facilities close with 21 of those having reopened. But issues finding child care persisted before COVID-19, officials and lawmakers said.

“This isn’t a new problem, the pandemic didn’t start this problem,” said Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena. “It may have exacerbated it, but it isn’t a new problem.”

Caferro emphasized that one of the consequences of the child care shortage is children left in unsafe situations. She proposed an unsuccessful amendment to increase reimbursement rates to address the wage issue, saying it is a “crisis today we need to do something about.”