Committee advances additional $42M for Montana child care

Current and prospective licensed child care providers will likely have access to more than $40 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for business, technical, workforce training and referral services.
In response to the state of Montana’s allocation of more than $2.2 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the state Legislature created a set of advisory commissions to vote on state agency recommendations on how to spend it. On Tuesday, the health-focused commission on a split vote endorsed $42 million in child care recommendations from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services as supplemental block grant funding.
DPHHS recommended the grants include $15 million in community innovation for collaborative projects; $10 million in technical and business assistance for development or startup; $600,000 for a pilot project in northeastern and eastern Montana for referral services; $7 million in stipends for workforce recruitment and retention; and $5.5 million in temporary assistance for child care for health care workers.
DPHHS also recommended $2 million in contractor fees for improving the state’s licensing system and $2 million in administrative fees permitted in the federal legislation.
Adam Meier, director of the state health department, said the pot of money under consideration Tuesday came with more flexibility than previous ARPA child care dollars but cannot supplant routine state funding. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration’s priority for the funding is for one-time funding options with lasting impacts, he said.
The funding comes on top of about $31.2 million of an expected more than $60 million in already approved grants to stabilize and expand child care in Montana. Tuesday’s recommendations now go to the governor, who has the ability to make modifications under the law passed by legislators in April.
Both state agency officials and lawmakers characterized Montana’s child care capacity as a crisis with roughly 60% of the state classified as a “child care desert,” or where supply meets less than one-third of demand.
Amy Watson, senior economist with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, detailed data painting a grim picture of licensed child care in the state. Licensed child care is only available to meet 44% of demand and only 34% available to meet demand for infants under 2 years of age, she said.
Due to the difficulty in tracking both legal and illegal unlicensed child care, the state does not factor those into its child care supply figures.
Beyond capacity the cost of child care also creates significant workforce challenges, Watson said.
“It’s not just the availability of child care that prevents Montana families from accessing it, it’s also an affordability question,” she said.
Federal guidelines say no more than 7% of income should go to child care. By that definition, 88% of Montanans do not have access to affordable child care. That equates to many parents or guardians working reduced hours to avoid high costs, which in turn means lower wages, Watson said.
From the child care business perspective wages in the industry often remain low, with the average worker earning a median income of less than $23,000 per year. Wages have been cited by the state as one reason the industry faces significant challenges with employee recruitment and retention.
The coronavirus pandemic saw 171 licensed child care facilities close with 21 of those having reopened. But issues finding child care persisted before COVID-19, officials and lawmakers said.
“This isn’t a new problem, the pandemic didn’t start this problem,” said Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena. “It may have exacerbated it, but it isn’t a new problem.”
Caferro emphasized that one of the consequences of the child care shortage is children left in unsafe situations. She proposed an unsuccessful amendment to increase reimbursement rates to address the wage issue, saying it is a “crisis today we need to do something about.”
Before the amendment was voted down, Meier told the committee the wage issue could be considered as part of the earlier stabilization funding and cautioned against pushing funding away from the DPHHS proposals.