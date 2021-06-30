Committee advances 2 candidates for judge vacancy

GREAT FALLS — The advisory committee set up to forward recommendations for judicial candidates to the governor settled on two names following a roundtable meeting Wednesday in Great Falls.

David Grubich, a standing master in Cascade County District Court, and Michele Levine, the judge whose appointment was rejected by the Senate just two months ago, will both be recommended to Gov. Greg Gianforte by the end of the week, committee chair Ron Nelson, a Great Falls attorney, said at the end of the hearing.

The committee’s process is the first of its kind. The Legislature abolished the judicial nomination commission in the last session with a bill supported by Gianforte’s office. The advisory committee Gianforte set up in its place conducts largely the same function, but instead of a panel that holds its members over several years, this committee, with members specific to Cascade County, will dissolve after Gianforte makes his selection.