Committee advances 2 candidates for judge vacancy

GREAT FALLS — The advisory committee set up to forward recommendations for judicial candidates to the governor settled on two names following a roundtable meeting Wednesday in Great Falls.
David Grubich, a standing master in Cascade County District Court, and Michele Levine, the judge whose appointment was rejected by the Senate just two months ago, will both be recommended to Gov. Greg Gianforte by the end of the week, committee chair Ron Nelson, a Great Falls attorney, said at the end of the hearing.
The committee’s process is the first of its kind. The Legislature abolished the judicial nomination commission in the last session with a bill supported by Gianforte’s office. The advisory committee Gianforte set up in its place conducts largely the same function, but instead of a panel that holds its members over several years, this committee, with members specific to Cascade County, will dissolve after Gianforte makes his selection.
The 10-member committee members included representatives from law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, probation, education, private attorneys and social services; Greg Pinski, whose retirement from the District Court in Cascade County opened up the position in the first place, was also on the committee.
On Tuesday, Senate Republicans issued a letter to Gianforte urging him not to select Levine. Republicans, in turning down her appointment by the last Democratic governor, argued Levine wouldn’t be able to decouple her work on the bench from her past as a Democratic lawmaker in the state Legislature. Levine had been in the role since last November.
The advisory committee Wednesday briefly acknowledged lawmakers’ concerns, but most members said they appreciated her passion and willingness to dive into the caseload.
Grubich, however, was the first choice when it came down to ranking the two recommendations. Grubich has military and law enforcement experience and a great deal of community support, the committee said.
Nelson said he understood Gianforte would likely make his pick by the end of next week.
The new law giving the governor direct appointment power for judicial vacancies has already been upheld by the state Supreme Court, though it is facing a new challenge filed in a district court late last week.