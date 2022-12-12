Commissioners pick Rep. Becky Beard to fill Senate District 40 seat

Commissioners from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties, meeting in a joint session on Monday, picked state Rep. Becky Beard to fill the Montana Senate District 40 seat vacated by Republican Terry Gauthier of Helena.

"I am actively quite stunned," Beard said after the vote, adding Gauthier had set a high bar and "I will have to hit the ground running."

The three nominees were selected Dec. 2 by a joint meeting of the Republican central committees from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties. They were Beard, Conrad Evarts and Matt Olson.

The vote sends the Republican central committees for Lewis and Clark and Powell counties back to the drawing board to find a replacement for Beard. The committees had determined the candidates for Monday’s vote on Gauthier.

Beard said Monday she said she was going to contact the secretary of state’s office before submitting a letter of resignation from her House seat.

Beard lives in Elliston and serves as the Republican representative for House District 80 and provides environmental and technical assistance. Evarts is a Helena businessman who recently ran for Lewis and Clark County Commission. Olson also lives in Helena and is a former Republican candidate for Senate District 42 and onetime owner of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

Beard was the only candidate who lives in Powell County. She ran unopposed for reelection to her House seat Nov. 8.

Gauthier resigned his seat Nov. 22, saying he plans on taking a multi-country motorcycle trip in March, meaning he would miss much of the legislative session, which starts Jan. 2. He has served in the state Legislature since 2017. His current term was set to end Jan. 6, 2025.

The boards of both county commissioners, sitting as one board, had to confirm an appointment and notify the Secretary of State within 15 days after receiving the list of prospective appointees, according to state law.

The meeting was held at 11 a.m. at the City-County Building in Helena.

This story will be updated.