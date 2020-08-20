Commissioner says Arntzen didn't properly report spending on Facebook ads

While the campaign treasurer told the commissioner it only paid for one Facebook ad last August, the campaign ran three separate paid ads on the social media platform, according to Facebook's political ad library.

During the commissioner's investigation, he also found six paid ads launched in May 2020, none of which were disclosed properly. The campaign reported spending $2,274 with a vendor named Arena Mail and Digital for "website renewal and palm cards," but did not include information about the six Facebook ads or details about their subject matter.

Mangan also found Arntzen did not comply with finance laws related to debts. The ads began running before the expenditures were reported, meaning they should have been reported as debts owed by the campaign.

Arntzen's campaign said Wednesday the issue has been resolved.

"The commissioner’s office has requested more detail than in previous elections. We always aim for transparency and have provided the additional information to meet the new requirements. We will continue to work with the commissioner’s office to ensure the level of detail they are now requiring is provided. This is a technical issue that has been resolved," the campaign said in an email.

Most campaign finance violations are resolved by the payment of a negotiated fine, though Mangan's decision did not say what any fine would be for Arntzen.

