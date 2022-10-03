Commissioner of Political Practices to step down before term ends

Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices announced on social media Monday that he will be retiring before his term ends, stepping down just before Election Day.

In a short message posted to Twitter, Jeff Mangan thanked his staff and noted that his early departure from the role would come shortly before his six-year term is set to expire in 2023.

“This morning I contacted Gov. (Greg) Gianforte, President of the Senate (Mark) Blasdel, and Speaker of the House (Wylie) Galt and tendered my resignation as Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, effective Nov. 7th, 2022,” Mangan wrote. “I appreciate their graciousness.”

The Commissioner of Political Practices is a nonpartisan, appointed position that oversees an office responsible for enforcing Montana’s campaign, ethics and lobbying laws. The office assists political candidates and lobbyists with compliance issues, and investigates and enforces infractions of those laws.

Commissioners serve only one term. Mangan had previously been a Democratic lawmaker from Great Falls, from 1999 to 2006, when he was nominated to be the state’s top political cop in May 2017. He was selected, along with one other candidate, by a bipartisan panel of lawmakers to be forwarded to then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who appointed Mangan from the shortlist.

Not since Dennis Unsworth's departure at the end of 2010 has anyone served out a full term as commissioner.

Past commissioners have at times come under fire for bringing a perceived partisan bias to their work investigating political complaints. Republican lawmakers have for years brought legislation seeking to disband the office or reduce the power commissioners wield.

Mangan’s predecessor, Jon Motl, was another Bullock appointee and was frequently attacked by Republicans who felt he pursued complaints against GOP politicians more vigorously than those against Democrats. Motl’s aggressive prosecution of former Rep. Art Wittich, a Republican from Bozeman who in 2016 was found guilty of accepting illegal campaign contributions, has been strongly criticized by some in the GOP.

But Mangan, whose term didn’t include any cases as controversial as the high-profile Wittich trial, had earned praise from both sides of the aisle for his approach to the role.

Most recently Mangan began calling attention to harassment of election officials in Montana by activists spreading unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

“Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year.

He has since asked the same committee to draft up legislation that would ensure that the crime of obstructing a public servant also applies to interfering with the work of election officials.

Mangan’s announcement didn’t indicate why he is stepping down early, stating only that he “will be returning to the private sector.” His announced departure date is the day before Election Day.