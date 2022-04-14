Commissioner finds Rep. Caferro didn't properly report $15 filing fee

State Rep. Mary Caferro of Helena failed to properly report the payment of a $15 candidate filing fee in her current bid for House District 82, the state commissioner of political practices found Thursday.

Caferro officially filed as a Democratic candidate with the Montana Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 14. According to an opinion issued by Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan, she paid the $15 filing fee but did not disclose it on the relevant campaign finance report filed March 21.

On March 22, Caferro’s Republican challenger Alden Tonkay of Helena filed a campaign practices complaint against Caferro for failing to disclose payment of the candidate filing fee.

On March 31, compliance specialists with Mangan’s office sent Caferro an email notifying her of the omission and asking her to amend her campaign finance report to include payment of the filing fee. On April 4, Caferro filed an amended campaign finance report to include the $15 fee.

“I did not deliberately violate the rules but, like many Montanans, work two jobs and have a family to care for as well,” she wrote in her response to Mangan's office. “I also spend a great deal of time advocating for my constituents; therefore, this error was an oversight and I apologize.”

Mangan referred the matter to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution but noted in his opinion that most cases are waived back to his office. If that happens, the commissioner does not plan to take any additional action.

“While candidate Caferro did fail to timely disclose her payment of the candidate filing fee on campaign finance reports filed with the COPP, this action did not deprive the public the knowledge of the candidate’s filing fee,” he wrote. “As candidate Caferro has amended the campaign finance report disclosing the filing fee as required, no further enforcement action in this matter will be taken.”

In a press release issued Thursday, Tonkay said he was “encouraged by Commissioner Mangan’s decision to refer Mary Caferro to the County Attorney’s office for potential prosecution.”

“All candidates know the rules and laws and are expected to abide by them,” Tonkay wrote. “Caferro’s excuse that this was merely an oversight rings hollow for Helena residents. Caferro has held public office for well over a decade and knows the laws. More than anyone else, folks seeking elected office should be following the laws and promoting transparency rather than hiding her expenditures and making excuses. I am hopeful that County Attorney Gallagher will hold Caferro accountable for her actions.”

