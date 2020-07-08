Commissioner finds Cooney violated ethics code

In his complaint, Merwin said Cooney, who has been lieutenant governor since 2016 and had previously served as Secretary of State and in the state Legislature, violated the part of the ethics code that prevents elected officials from using public time and facilities or other state resources to solicit support for the nomination to office.

The chief legal counsel for Bullock told Mangan that the call did not involve fundraising, that no one but Cooney participated and that state equipment was not used. Cooney described the call as "a briefing from DGA to participants about its recent work," Mangan wrote, adding that he found Cooney used a personal computer to make the call from his state office.

Mangan determined the substance of the call amounted to soliciting support for a nomination, and that the use of the office was prohibited, writing that the office is "not available to the general public for use or lease."

"Objectively and clearly, Mr. Cooney's participation in the DGA conference call was in his capacity as a candidate for governor, and his participation is susceptible of no reasonable interpretation other than support for his nomination and election to be the democratic nominee for Montana governor," Mangan wrote. " … The use of state resources to solicit support for or opposition to a nomination or election to public office is prohibited."