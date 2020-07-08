Commissioner finds Cooney violated ethics code

The Commissioner of Political Practices found that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney violated the state Code of Ethics by using his state office in the Capitol to participate in a call with the Democratic Governors Association in support of his candidacy for governor.
Commissioner Jeff Mangan fined Cooney $1,000.
The decision comes following a complaint filed by Spenser Merwin, executive director of the Montana Republican Party, based on media reporting and an image that was sent to journalists around the state of Cooney participating in the April 13 call.
"Public employment and service comes imbued with public trust," Mangan wrote. "The public trust requires proper use of state resources by all public servants for the good of all Montanans."
Cooney's campaign released a statement Wednesday after the decision from Mangan was released.
“The lieutenant governor was in the office helping manage the state through the onset of the COVID pandemic. He holds himself to the highest ethical standards — and this is a small price to pay for leadership, for being on the job working with Gov. (Steve) Bullock in an unprecedented crisis," said spokeswoman Ronja Abel.
In his complaint, Merwin said Cooney, who has been lieutenant governor since 2016 and had previously served as Secretary of State and in the state Legislature, violated the part of the ethics code that prevents elected officials from using public time and facilities or other state resources to solicit support for the nomination to office.
The chief legal counsel for Bullock told Mangan that the call did not involve fundraising, that no one but Cooney participated and that state equipment was not used. Cooney described the call as "a briefing from DGA to participants about its recent work," Mangan wrote, adding that he found Cooney used a personal computer to make the call from his state office.
Mangan determined the substance of the call amounted to soliciting support for a nomination, and that the use of the office was prohibited, writing that the office is "not available to the general public for use or lease."
"Objectively and clearly, Mr. Cooney's participation in the DGA conference call was in his capacity as a candidate for governor, and his participation is susceptible of no reasonable interpretation other than support for his nomination and election to be the democratic nominee for Montana governor," Mangan wrote. " … The use of state resources to solicit support for or opposition to a nomination or election to public office is prohibited."
Mangan dismissed the "public time" portion of the complaint, saying that since Cooney receives a salary he could be "considered on 'public time' at all times."
The complaint was filed May 19, two weeks before Cooney on the primary election over Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams. He's facing Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in the Nov. 3 general election.
This story will be updated.
