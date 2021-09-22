Commission recommends water grants, discusses next round

A state commission recommended more grants for water and sewer projects on Wednesday and put forward a timeline for the next round of federal funds, with a portion set aside for irrigation.

The state Infrastructure Advisory Commission recommended Gov. Greg Gianforte award over $5.2 million in minimum allocation grants of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The commission also recommended a timeline for the second round of over $125 million in competitive grants for the coming months, with $10 million set aside for agricultural irrigation projects.

The 14 minimum allocation grants included water and wastewater system improvements for towns, water districts and other entities in 13 counties. The state Department of Natural Resources had approved fully funding these applications.

Minimum allocation grants have $150 million available and are applied for and awarded on a rolling basis, Lee Newspapers reported. The commission recommended DNRC open the next round of competitive grants on Oct. 5, 2021, with applications due Jan. 14, 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the over $248 million in competitive grant money, over $123 million has been awarded. Over $125 million in remaining federal funds are expected around June, according to Autumn Coleman with DNRC.