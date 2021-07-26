Commission recommends $14M for COVID testing in Montana schools

State Rep. Terry Moore, a Republican from Billings, asked Meier about privacy concerns if a student were to test positive.

Meier said schools are familiar with privacy requirements and also work closely with local health departments.

“With that said, as you can probably imagine, oftentimes by process of elimination, people guess what's happening and I think that's certainly something that schools have probably struggled with,” Meier added.

Sharyl Allen, the deputy superintendent of the Office of Public Instruction, also raised concerns about privacy and that a student or staff member who was tested and later out of school could be easily identified, especially in smaller schools.

“It doesn't become difficult to figure these things out,” Allen said. “On the other side of it as we continuously look for how we do everything we can to keep our kids safe, this is one of the elements of the society in which we live today. And it's important to constantly weigh that balance between protecting students at that social-emotional level, and also protecting them at that physical level.”

After the meeting, OPI spokesperson Chris Averill said it was critical to the office that parents were in the driver's seat.