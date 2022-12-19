Commission assigns 'holdover' seats to new legislative map

State senators elected earlier this year will represent a fresh slice of Montana's electorate once new legislative maps go into effect, and the state's redistricting commission met Monday to assign them to their future districts.

Since state senators serve four-year terms, those that were elected this year aren’t up for reelection until 2026. But the as-yet unfinished legislative map that the Districting and Apportionment Commission brought closer to completion last week will go into effect for the 2024 elections.

That means those senators-elect need to have a district assigned, in order to determine which of the other 25 Senate districts will have elections in 2024.

Despite partisan divisions that pushed the commission’s marathon work session last week into the 13th hour, the five-member board agreed quickly Monday on a list of assignments proposed by Commissioner Kendra Miller. She’s one of two Democrats serving on the commission, along with two Republicans and a nonpartisan chair appointed by the state Supreme Court.

The commission established a criteria last year that recommends they consider holdover assignments based on which district will contain the highest percentage of the senator’s current constituents. For the 25 holdover senators assigned on Monday, that ranges from 48.7% (Mark Noland, R-Bigfork) to 94.1% (Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus) of the people who voted them into office.

“There aren’t ever any two where you would need to assign them to the same district, according to that criteria,” Miller said.

Miller noted that no previous commission, which meets every 10 years to redraw legislative districts to conform to population changes from the decennial census, has followed such a criteria to do so. Her proposal passed unanimously, although the GOP commissioners noted their opposition to a pair of current Senate districts in the Helena area.

The unanimity may be short-lived. The commission is scheduled to hold another public hearing Wednesday to receive public comments focused on the Senate pairings approved last week. The Senate map is created by pairing up two adjacent House districts, but which ones to lump together can have major partisan implications.

For example, barring an unusually favorable electoral climate for Republicans, the current map will likely ensure their current supermajority in the Montana Legislature is short-lived.

With some possible technical tweaks still in the works, the tentative House district map adopted by the commission would yield 60 Republican wins and 40 Democratic wins — in a perfectly average election year, based on past results. In the Senate, Republicans would expect to win 31 seats to the Democrats’ 18, with one 50-50 toss-up district.

Only eight of the 150 Senate and House districts meet the commission’s criteria for “competitive” — one of the discretionary criteria adopted earlier in the mapmaking process.

Another brief work session is scheduled to follow the hearing, and commission Chair Maylinn Smith has indicated willingness to revisit the Senate map based on public comments, after last week’s initial votes on those districts received almost no public discussion.

The commission will hold the public hearings on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. in Room 102 of the Montana State Capitol. Those wishing to participate remotely can also sign up to deliver comments via Zoom.

Remote participation instructions and other information can be found on the commission’s website, mtredistricting.gov.