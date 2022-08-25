Commission approves release of pheasants reared at Montana State Prison

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved the release of up to 50,000 pen-raised pheasants annually onto wildlife management areas, adding a stipulation that wildlife managers report annually on costs and hunter feedback.

The 6-1 vote comes more than a year after the Legislature authorized spending up to $1 million each year in wildlife dollars to stand up and operate a pheasant rearing program at Montana State Prison. The inmate-run work program began raising pheasants for FWP to release as part of its hunter recruitment program. Officials will time releases before annual youth-only hunts each fall.

The program has seen a mix of reactions, with supporters including the agency advocating for more opportunities for young hunters, and assuring that safety protocols will prevent potential disease transmission. FWP has cited early success as at least one factor in young people choosing to continue hunting, and both upland and migratory bird license sales have declined.

Deb O’Neill is special projects director for FWP and presented the pheasant program to the commission Thursday. She largely focused on criticisms of the proposal, arguing that some were unfounded while others focused on issues outside the scope of the program.

“The goal though for this program is to recruit youth hunters to harvest birds and provide more opportunities,” she said. “We do know a bird in hand will inspire hunters to continue hunting.”

Opponents, which outnumbered supporters through the public comment process, have said the program raises both ethical and ecological concerns. Pen-raised pheasants may not display the same wariness from hunters as wild birds and comingling presents a risk of disease such has highly pathogenic avian influenza, they argue.

The funding would be better allocated for habitat work, critics have said.

“It’s wishful thinking to put thousands of birds on the landscape and somehow sort of magically turn these teenage girls and boys into hunters,” said Thomas Baumeister, a former FWP employee who now volunteers with Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. “It sounds good, it feels good, folks it doesn’t work. It takes a lot more to recruit hunters and retain hunters.”

Last year the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 637, a sweeping piece of legislation that included authorizing a mix of federal and state dollars for the pheasant rearing program. The move toward pheasants at the state prison came after MSP lost much of its inmate-operated dairy late in 2020.

Darigold canceled its 30-year contract with the prison, forcing the state's prison work program, Montana Correctional Enterprises, to scale down its dairy operation from 350 head to about 70. Darigold’s decision to end the $1.5 million contract occurred after one of its major customers — Costco — decided to phase out all products made with prison inmate labor.

Prison officials say the program will employ 15 inmates once production fully ramps up. So far, interest among inmates has been high, officials said.

But opponents point out that Montana long ago abandoned state-run pheasant rearing facilities, instead allowing wild populations to establish. While the legislation does allocate the funding for a rearing program, the commission continues to have discretion in whether or not to spend all or none of the money.

In part as a response to public comment, O’Neill said FWP will ask the Legislature to make changes that could free up more dollars for upland bird enhancement. The enhancement account currently earmarks a portion of funding to pheasant releases to establish populations, but that is seldom used. The agency will ask lawmakers to remove that requirement, which would free up dollars for habitat.

Commissioner K.C. Walsh raised the issue of accountability for the program with Thursday’s hearing authorizing five years. That led to an amendment, requiring FWP to report annually on spending and hunter surveys.

For this fall, about 15,000 pheasants have been raised for release, O’Neill said.

Commissioner Pat Byorth was the lone dissenting vote.