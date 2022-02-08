Commission adopts shorter mule deer season for parts of western Montana

Shorter hunting seasons for mule deer were adopted for some parts of western Montana — a move wildlife managers hope will help bolster struggling populations.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons. The panel largely stuck with draft proposals recommended by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which included shortened seasons in parts of northwest and west-central Montana.

Mule deer bucks become particularly vulnerable to hunters during the rut, which typically comes from mid to late November. At the same time wildlife managers say that mule deer in northwest Montana’s Region 1 and west-central Region 2 have declined, with habitat a prevailing issue. Other factors driving populations include predation, weather and competition with elk, officials have said.

To address those trends, the commission adopted three-week seasons for mule deer in multiple hunting districts in those regions, representing a new approach.

Hunting District 109 south and west of Eureka is now combined into a Hunting District 101. Hunting of mule deer bucks in that district will be open on a general license for the first three weeks of the season and a low-quota limited permit during the last two weeks of the season.

In Region 2 many hunting districts have been managed under permits designed to limit hunting pressure. The permits generally have not proven successful at significantly bolstering mule deer numbers or buck-to-doe ratios.

Hunting districts 204, 212, 213, 214, 215, 217, 240, 292 and 298 move to a three-week season on a general license for mule deer bucks. Also formerly under unlimited permits, HD 282 moves to a limited permit while HD 281 moves to a general license for all five weeks of the season.

Liz Bradley, Region 2’s acting wildlife manager, told the commission hunters are seeing declining success for mule deer bucks.

“We do want to maintain maximum hunter opportunity, that is important, but also balance that with something that isn’t going to over-harvest mule deer in those areas,” she told the commission.

Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish questioned whether FWP had enough data to suggest the three-week season will help the declining trends as opposed to other possible management measures.

But Commissioner Brian Cebull of Billings said part of the idea of adaptive management allows for experimentation and what biologists will learn from trying a shortened season.

The changes to mule deer regulations saw a mix of support and opposition. But supporters like Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association still encouraged the commission and department to take a deeper dive on the plight of mule deer in the state.

“We see a desperate need to reevaluate, revisit what we’re doing with deer,” he said.

Others testifying expressed concern that a three-week season would simply redistribute hunters and increase pressure in other areas.

Among the other changes are moving to limited permits for mule deer bucks in the Elkhorns Hunting District 380 and the Big Belts Hunting District 392.

In eastern Montana, FWP said mule deer declined in recent surveys, including by 40% in northeast Montana’s Region 6, but that numbers remain above long-term averages.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.