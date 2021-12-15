Commission adopts Montana spring light goose hunt

The eastern half of Montana will be open to hunting snow and Ross’s geese this spring under a special federal regulation and action from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

On Tuesday the commission voted to adopt a special hunt under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Light Goose Conservation Order. The order allows states to adopt a spring season with liberal regulations aimed at reducing the numbers of snow and Ross’s geese.

The state released the goose proposal in November and received relatively few public comments, said Ken McDonald, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wildlife Division administrator said. Several commenters had encouraged FWP and the commission to allow a spring hunt in the western part of the state, but federal regulations over migratory birds do not allow for it, he said.

Surging populations of the geese are concerning for their fragile Arctic nesting areas, wildlife managers say. In an effort to reduce populations, in 1999 the service passed regulations allowing states to adopt springtime hunts in certain flyways. The Central Flyway covers eastern Montana and has a conservation order in place. The Pacific Flyway to the west does not have a conservation order in place.

Because the Migratory Bird Treaty Act limits traditional hunting seasons to 107 days, describing the take of geese under the light goose conservation order sometimes requires some verbal gymnastics as state and federal officials avoid use of terms such as “hunt” or “hunting season” that have specific legal meanings. But for those outside of the regulatory framework, Montana’s commission on Tuesday adopted a spring season from March 1 to May 15 in the Central Flyway.

Special regulations include no bag limits; shotguns need not be plugged to limit hunters to three shots; and hunting may occur from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. Hunters will need to obtain a free light goose conservation order license but state and federal licenses or waterfowl stamps are not required. Electronic calls, baiting and lead shot would still be prohibited.

State wildlife have cautioned that relatively few snow and Ross’s geese migrate through Montana during the spring which could make hunting challenging.

