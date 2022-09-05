Collaboratives propose new Scapegoat, other wilderness additions

The Scapegoat Wilderness is currently made up of about 240,000 acres, but two citizen-led proposals could mean that size grows.

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal are both products of collaborative groups that are seeking the support of Montana’s congressional delegation. Collectively the efforts include several new wilderness additions, while also proposing a variety of other land-use designations or management directions.

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act is considerably further along in the process, having been first introduced by Montana’s Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in 2017. The legislation designates 79,000 acres of new wilderness around the Seeley-Swan and Blackfoot basins as well as recreation areas for mountain biking and snowmobiling.

“The BCSA is the result of years of collaboration between a diverse set of stakeholders, and with overwhelming support from the majority of Montanans, it should serve as a model for balanced use of our public lands,” Tester said last month.

Wilderness additions include a nearly 27,400-acre addition to the Scapegoat in the Monture Creek area north of Ovando. The proposal also includes two additions to the Bob Marshall: nearly 40,000 acres of the North Fork of the Blackfoot River area northwest of Ovando and about 7,800 acres in Grizzly Basin in the Swan Range north of Seeley Lake. The West Fork of the Clearwater Wilderness in the Mission Mountains northeast of Seeley Lake would see a smaller 4,500-acre addition as well.

Much of the Scapegoat and Bob Marshall additions would stretch boundaries from higher elevations into wildlife-rich lower country.

“It’s really excellent bear habitat and those big mega fauna species, so great habitat for elk, wolverine, lynx, those kinds of things,” said Zach Angstead with Wild Montana, a group that works to create wilderness area access. "It’s also an excellent opportunity for solitude. There’s no motorized recreation right now.”

The bill would designate 2,200 acres as the Otatsy Recreation Management Area for snowmobiling and 3,800 adjacent acres as the Spread Mountain Recreation Area where mountain bikers want to develop a trail system. It would also provide a variety of forest restoration and timber projects.

Last month, the legislation received its first hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. It ultimately failed to advance on a tie vote, with Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines among those voting against the measure. Daines said during the hearing he does not have an issue with wilderness designation for the 80,000 acres, but wants to pair the bill with his legislation returning about 300,000 acres of wilderness study areas in Montana to multiple-use status.

Daines’ office said after the hearing that he is still hopeful there is a path forward.

Daines “has been clear that despite his concerns with the bill he’s willing to compromise and wants an outcome but we need to have a balanced solution by releasing longstanding WSAs that were deemed not suitable for wilderness. That has yet to happen,” a spokesperson told the Missoulian.

Backers of the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal publicly launched the effort in 2020 following more than five years of meetings between conservationists, outfitters, outdoor recreation advocates, firefighters, timber interests and others.

The expansive project would affect nearly 200,000 acres, including 56,000 acres of new wilderness with 16,000 acres of additions to the Scapegoat and 40,000 acres of new protections for the Nevada Mountain area to the south. The proposal also designates 63,000 acres of conservation areas, nearly 70,000 acres of forest restoration areas for logging and fuels reduction, motorized recreation areas and new trails designed for mountain biking. Collaborators believe the proposal reflects a compromise.

“The conversations have always had Lincoln at the center of it,” Jordan Reeves, with the Wilderness Society, said at the proposal’s launch. “The permanentness means something to this community and its long-term certainty.

“Our focus is to put our best proposal together and then to ask our delegation to carry it.”

The project’s recreation and conservation focuses include three additions to the Scapegoat. The parcels include the Red Creek drainage southeast of Red Mountain, the Arrastra Creek drainage northwest of Lincoln and the Falls Creek drainage northeast of Lincoln.

“All three of those areas have really outstanding ecological and natural and recreation and culture values,” said Karyn Good with the Lincoln Prosperity Group. “They provide important habitat for species including grizzlies, fish, lynx and a lot more. They’re also really popular and special places for hunters and hikers.”

The group has been focused on introducing the proposal to the public, she said, and have been in contact with members of Montana’s congressional delegation. The proposal has not picked up a legislative sponsor yet, but that is not totally unexpected as projects like these often take years to move ahead.

“We have been working on this proposal a long time and we’re looking for our delegation to support it,” Good said. “It’s a slow process when you get to this point, dealing with your delegation and their busy schedules and everything. In the meantime we’re continuing to do outreach, both locally and regionally … and we’re just trying to keep people informed and interested and educated on the proposal.”