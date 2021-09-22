Coalition sues over new law ending same-day voter registration

The lawsuit filed Wednesday argues that ending same-day registration limits the number of people who can vote in Montana and has an outsized effect on those with disabilities.

"House Bill 176 creates additional hardships for someone with a disability who may struggle every day just to get out of bed," said Montana Independent Living Project Advocacy Coordinator Joel Peden at a press conference Wednesday. "The ability to go where you want when you want to, is one of the many struggles we face. To be able to eliminate one extra trip in our lives can make a huge difference, which is why it's important that we have the ability for same-day registration and voting to occur at the same time."

More than 9,000 people registered on Election Day in both the 2020 primary and general elections, according to the lawsuit, which goes on to say 11% of ballots processed on Election Day last November were from those who also registered to vote that day.

The lawsuit makes several arguments in support of same-day registration, citing its use by people who have recently moved, or needed to correct errors with their registration or didn’t realize they had been inactivated from voter rolls until they showed up to vote on Election Day.