Coalition proposes Montana conservation trust fund

Backers of a citizen initiative on elk management said they will push for a new conservation trust fund during the next Legislature with proceeds benefiting wildlife habitat on both public and private lands.

Members of the Montana Citizen Elk Management Coalition recently announced the proposal during a press conference at sporting goods store Capital Sports in Helena. Pointing to similar trusts in states such as Wyoming and Nevada, the idea is still largely conceptual but would put $200 million of the state’s approximately $2.4 billion budget surplus into the “Montana Legacy Trust” with about $6-$8 million in annual interest funding habitat projects.

“The Legacy Trust could support any project, brought forward by any Montanan, anywhere in the state,” said Craig Jourdonnais, a wildlife biologist and member of the coalition. “It could be used to enhance wildlife habitat on public or private lands, improve or develop water resources, boost the productivity and profitability of small farms and ranches, or mitigate against the impacts of wildfire and invasive species.”

The proposal calls for a seven-member board appointed by the governor to award grants. Potential awardees include nonprofits, state, federal or tribal governments or schools, the coalition said. Grant categories would focus on water, rangeland and habitat projects.

Jourdonnais described the last legislative session as “tumultuous” and leaving some “scars” in terms of wildlife legislation. But the coalition is looking to change the tenor of the conversation, he said. That includes seeking long-term and stable funding opportunities with potential for landscape-scale projects.

Mike Korn, retired assistant enforcement chief for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and coalition member, said a trust would push funding into a 21st century program. It would also allocate funding conservation to all Montanans as opposed to the bulk of FWP's budget coming from license sales, he said.

Chris Marcion with the Anaconda Sportsmen Club pointed to Montana’s Coal Severance Tax Trust Fund as a successful program, saying the conservation trust taps a once-in-a-lifetime surplus in a creative way to meet future challenges.

The proposal has drawn the interest of at least one Republican lawmaker, but may face some headwinds with fellow Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Sen. Jeff Welborn of Dillon said in an interview he supports the concept of the trust, and while the final draft of legislation has not been released, it is one he could potentially sponsor. As a budget proposal the bill would first need to pass the House.

Welborn, a longtime legislator, said that after the end of the last session he noticed that ideas that are not vetted collaboratively with thoughtful dialogue tend to pick clear winners and losers. Programs such as Habitat Montana, which he supports and funds projects such as private land conservation easements, land acquisitions and more recently, conservation leases, using proceeds from the sale of hunting licenses, often become a “political football," he said.

Other states have seen success with conservation trusts in putting funding on the ground, Welborn said, with a potential to benefit an array of interests, from improving habitat to keeping traditional landowners on the ground to improving opportunities for hunters.

“There’re states around us that have a lot of similarities that have kind of gone down this road and it’s working really well,” he said. “… I think there’s some things to build on with this program, I think there’s benefits to everybody.”

Gianforte recently released his proposed budget including direction for the budget surplus, which does not include a conservation trust fund. The budget, which acts as an opening to the Legislature about the governor’s priorities, includes $1 billion in income and property tax relief, $500 million for the Montana State Hospital and Montana State Prison and $300 million in infrastructure projects, as well as paying down debts.

Gianforte’s budget also proposes redistributing $24 million in tax revenue from recreational marijuana from public land access programs to drug courts, veterans’ services and law enforcement. His office told the Montana State News Bureau that the redistribution comes “in consultation with FWP, after hearing its public lands funding is healthy and bountiful.”

When asked for comment about the proposed legacy trust, the governor’s office stood by his proposed budget.

“The state has a historic surplus, and the governor is committed to returning it to taxpayers and doing what Montana families would do by saving for emergencies, making necessary repairs, and paying off debt,” a Gianforte spokesperson said.

Welborn believed the trust could have some benefits for the governor’s office, as it “removes pressure from one administration to the next by creating a stable funding source for habitat work. In my mind this is a perfect opportunity to use current surplus and invest in rural Montana’s landscapes and its people.”

Marcion offered a pragmatic approach to lobbying for the trust, saying that the public must come out in support and speak up or it will not be successful.