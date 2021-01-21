Coalition against anti-trans legislation grows as House Bill 112 moves through judiciary committee

Abbott spoke both against the legislation and questioned the priorities of the Republican Party. Montana is the first state this year to give serious consideration to new anti-transgender legislation.

"We should be laser focused on creating economic opportunity, no matter where you live in the state, no matter what age you are, for every individual family," Abbott said. "Instead what we see Republicans prioritizing in just the third week of the session is undercutting the freedoms and rights of Montanans and presenting policies that do the opposite of creating economic opportunity."

Several people on the call noted that North Carolina suffered severe economic fallout with the passage of a bill that dealt with which restrooms transgender people could use. The bill was later repealed. Idaho House Bill 500, similar to HB 112, is pending in the courts and notably caused the NCAA to threaten to pull championship sporting events for the state.

Abbott also vowed the support of state Democrats toward efforts directed at defeating the two pieces of legislation.