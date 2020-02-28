Clerk and recorder: Ballot submission act 'voter suppression'

"You're probably not going to like this, but I refer to this as the voter suppression of 2018 (act)," said Rina Moore, the clerk and recorder in Cascade County.

Moore said her county worked hard to make it easy for people to drop off their ballots, with options like a 24-hour drop box monitored by a security camera at all times. That had to be shut down under BIPA.

The box previously saw 20 to 30 ballots deposited overnight, Moore said, and filled over the weekends, sometimes to the point where staff had to empty it.

"Because of this act, we're basically telling the voters the only time you can drop your ballot off at the election office is the days we're open for business," Moore said, adding that option might not work for those who don't work hours that would make it easy to get to the elections office during the daytime or have access to a vehicle.

Some of the legislators on the committee pushed back on calling BIPA voter suppression, saying that they were able to navigate the process and voters will become used to the requirements.

