Clash in the Capitol: Republican email probe tests separation of powers

Now that the governor's office is Republican real estate, the last piece of the puzzle is the judiciary. Though opponents to many bills this session have vowed litigation if passed, it's fitting the first to hit the courts is over a bill granting Gianforte expanded power to appoint judges.

Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith, R-Billings, said Thursday much of the proposed legislation is intended to give the governor a chance to appoint more conservative judges, who would hear subsequent challenges to the Legislature's work in coming years.

"This gives the governor a chance to have the other side of the equation represented better and we think we have an opportunity to change the status we have with the courts and have more conservative, more people that are appointed that would be more in line with what a lot of us think we need to do to make changes in the court," Smith told a committee hearing one of the bills to reshape the judiciary.