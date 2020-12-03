City, county commissions, along with local mayors, ask Montana Legislature to meet remotely

“It would be a hot mess," Niemann said. "… Our workload now is to the point where we are not able to do adequate and comprehensive contract tracing right now when we get notification of a positive (case).”

Susan Good Geise is a Lewis and Clark County commissioner who signed onto the letter sent this week. She is also a former chair of the Montana Republican Party and previously served in the Legislature.

Good Geise said Thursday she harbored no hope the session would be held fully virtually.

“I think they’re going to meet in person. That ship has sailed,” Good Geise said.

Given that, Good Geise suggested options she sees as safer. That included meeting in January to pass a budget and then recessing until later. Passing a balanced state budget is the only thing the Legislature is required to do each session. Good Geise also recommended sharply limiting the number of bill drafts.

“For the things that cannot wait, like the budget, get that started with a limited number of people. They could convene and recess. I would really suggest that, and after the vaccine has had a chance to take hold, they could come back,” Good Geise said.