City, county commissions, along with local mayors, ask Montana Legislature to meet remotely

As lawmakers meet next week to plan for the upcoming legislative session, another group of local officials implored them, along with the incoming governor, to convene virtually because of the pandemic.
The Helena City Commission, the Lewis and Clark County Commission and the mayors of Helena and East Helena sent a letter this week to incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte, as well as legislative leadership, asking them to not gather at the state Capitol building for the session set to start Jan. 4.
Their letter follows ones by the county health officer and the county health board last month, telling lawmakers the safest way to meet was virtually.
More than 65,120 Montanans have been sickened by the novel coronavirus and 722 have died. The virus is spreading uncontrolled throughout the state, with 16,040 active cases reported Thursday and 474 people hospitalized.
In their letter, the commissioners and mayors noted the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, saying they support the health officer and health board’s previous recommendations.
“Limiting travel and person-to-person contact right now is one of the best things we can do to protect the most vulnerable, ensure our medical system is not overrun, and still allow legislative business to occur,” the letter reads.
“We recognize there may be some hybrid alternatives, but our plea remains the same: please protect our community and those around the state from unnecessary disease transmission. Where possible, have as many people as feasible participate virtually, limiting the number of people at the Capitol at any given time. For those participating in-person, follow public health guidance: wear face coverings, physical distance, and follow proper sanitation protocols.”
Gianorte’s transition team said in an email Thursday the governor-elect has been talking with legislators about the upcoming session.
"Gov.-elect Gianforte has been clear with lawmakers in both parties: he wants to see a legislative session in which the people's work is done safely and in a way that protects the health and well-being of lawmakers, staff, reporters and the public,” said spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke.
Lawmakers are the ones, however, who have the final say in how the Legislature convenes. On Dec. 7-8, the rules committees representing the House and Senate will meet jointly and separately to vote on draft rules determining the way the session functions.
During the interim, lawmakers discussed options that included the possibility of a hybrid session, though it’s not yet clear what legislators are leaning toward.
“At the moment everything is on the table,” incoming Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, said Thursday. “I see a robust discussion of all possibilities. We have moved it to a day and a half to properly vet all options.”
When lawmakers gathered to caucus in November, most Republicans, who hold the majority, came to the Capitol and nearly all of them were unmasked. A little more than a dozen Democrats attended in person wearing masks and following distancing precautions, while the rest participated remotely.
Lewis and Clark County is already unable to keep up with contract tracing, health officer Drenda Niemann said in late November. Niemann added there’s an additional layer of complexity in tracking cases that might be associated with lawmakers coming from other parts of the state and traveling back to their home counties.
The county board of health, along with Niemann, have asked the Legislature to hire its own contact tracer if the plan is to meet in person because there’s not enough capacity locally. This week's letter repeated that request.
“It would be a hot mess," Niemann said. "… Our workload now is to the point where we are not able to do adequate and comprehensive contract tracing right now when we get notification of a positive (case).”
Susan Good Geise is a Lewis and Clark County commissioner who signed onto the letter sent this week. She is also a former chair of the Montana Republican Party and previously served in the Legislature.
Good Geise said Thursday she harbored no hope the session would be held fully virtually.
“I think they’re going to meet in person. That ship has sailed,” Good Geise said.
Given that, Good Geise suggested options she sees as safer. That included meeting in January to pass a budget and then recessing until later. Passing a balanced state budget is the only thing the Legislature is required to do each session. Good Geise also recommended sharply limiting the number of bill drafts.
“For the things that cannot wait, like the budget, get that started with a limited number of people. They could convene and recess. I would really suggest that, and after the vaccine has had a chance to take hold, they could come back,” Good Geise said.
In recent sessions, the number of bill drafts has risen to record highs. Already 1,798 bills have been requested for this session, which could lead to long committee hearings and lots of people traveling to Helena to testify on bills.
“I’m a former legislator and I’m telling you what, this is nuts,” Good Geise said. “These are not normal times. This should not be business as usual. That is irresponsible. They all talk about personal responsibly? Show some. Limit yourself. Discipline yourself.”
