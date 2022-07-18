Citizen initiatives fall short of signatures needed for November ballot

Montanans won't be voting on any citizen-initiated statewide ballot issues this November, according to preliminary reports provided by the Secretary of State’s office.

Of the 34 ballot issues submitted since the 2020 general election, only four were approved to allow supporters to circulate petitions to get them on the ballot. Supporters were required to submit their petitions by June 17 to county election officials. After reviewing signatures and determining whether to accept or reject them, those officials faced a deadline last Friday to submit the results to the Secretary of State’s office.

As of Monday, none of the proposals had come close to garnering the numbers of signatures they would need to be put to the voters in the general election.

Backers of two of those efforts previously acknowledged they had fallen short — a proposed cap on residential property taxes and an effort to add strict environmental regulations to stretches of the Gallatin and Madison rivers.

Another ballot initiative sought to amend the Montana Constitution to add pre-kindergarten to the state’s system of “free quality education.” It would have tasked the Legislature with funding the additional cost.

The preliminary report from the Secretary of State’s office indicated it had only received a single petition signature supporting its inclusion on the ballot. The measure wasn’t approved for signature-gathering until the beginning of May, after the Montana Supreme Court ruled that Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrongly rejected the proposal as legally insufficient.

John Meyer, an attorney who frequently works on environmental issues in Montana, submitted the proposal and said Monday that he “had no illusions” about being able to gather the more than 60,000 signatures it would have needed during the two-week time frame before the deadline.

He said he’d consider trying again next election cycle, in the absence of state or federal legislation that expands education to pre-K. Montana is one of just a handful of states that don't already offer it, Meyer noted.

“Montana can change that,” he said. “We don’t want to be dead-last in the country in terms of educating our youth.”

A fourth proposal approved for signature-gathering aimed to amend the Montana Constitution to require that winners of elections receive a majority vote. Currently, those seeking elected office in Montana can win with a plurality if no candidate gets at least 50%. The proposal didn’t directly address how to determine the winner in those circumstances, stating those outcomes would be “determined as provided by statute.”

It was the latest ballot issue to be submitted to the state, and wasn’t approved for signature gathering until late May. It didn’t receive any signatures, according to the state report. Chris Shipp, who submitted the proposal, couldn’t be reached on Monday.

The only two statewide ballot issues that will be on this year’s general election ballots were proposed by the state Legislature during its last session, in 2021.

One would amend the state constitution to extend search-and-seizure protections to electronic data and communications. The other would establish a law requiring health care providers to take "all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health" of any child born as the result of natural, induced or cesarean labor or an abortion.