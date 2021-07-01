Cities across Montana eye water restrictions as hot, dry weather continues

Come late July, the grass might be looking a lot greener in those Montana cities that don’t rely on the state’s faltering stream flows for their municipal water, as an early-summer heat wave shows no sign of relenting.
In Bozeman, Helena, Butte and Dillon — all of which depend at least in part on mountain streams or reservoirs for their drinking water supply — authorities are either asking or telling residents to cut back on nonessential water use. And if the current forecast of 90-degree temperatures and precipitation-free days continues, those restrictions could ratchet up.
“With the hot weather, everybody wants to water their lawns every day, or sometimes twice a day,” Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken said Tuesday, after his city issued an ordinance restricting hours for outdoor water use.
Along with four wells, Dillon relies on a pair of reservoirs to supply municipal water to its 4,300 residents, Klakken said. As of last weekend, the larger of the two reservoirs, which has a maximum water elevation of 23 feet, was down to just 6 feet.
“That’s when we got nervous, because if a fire happened and we had to take a lot of water, it’s possible that would have sucked dry then,” he said. “We’ve got to keep it at at least halfway or a little higher.”
Klakken couldn’t remember the last time the city had to curtail residents’ lawn watering, but said it’s been at least a decade. After the restrictions were announced this week, Klakken added, residents appeared to be listening even though the rules don’t go into effect until Thursday. As of Tuesday, he said the reservoir’s water levels had already recovered somewhat.
But the fact that summer is technically only one week underway doesn’t bode well.
Bozeman recently issued an advisory to residents asking them to also pull back on unnecessary water usage, but stopped short of issuing any restrictions. The city hasn’t had to implement any of its drought restrictions since adopting a four-stage system in 2017, but Bozeman Water Conservation Specialist Jessica Ahlstrom said Wednesday that she fully expects this summer to push them to do so.
“Essentially what we’ve seen this June is one month ahead of schedule on the demand side,” Ahlstrom said, noting that the city’s water usage for June was already 25 percent higher than a year earlier. “… Since we’re reliant on snowpack and stream flow, and we have limited storage as well, that makes us very susceptible to drought.”
Bozeman draws its water from Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek and Lyman Spring, all of which are fed by snowpack or high-elevation streams. Montana is meanwhile in the midst of a worsening drought, with several popular rivers already under hoot-owl restrictions that limit angling hours, while others are dipping to record low flows for this time of year.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted high temperatures in the 90s to continue unabated in Bozeman through the next seven days, consistent with the forecast across much of the state.
“If this is how our summer is starting out, I’m already pretty concerned about that,” Ahlstrom said.
In Helena, no drought restrictions are in effect, but the city last week asked residents to voluntarily cut back on unnecessary water usage, noting a recent spike in demand that is well out of step with the norm for this time of year. Down the interstate in Butte, residents have been under similar water restrictions for two weeks now public works director Mark Neary said Thursday. The city-county’s water comes from a combination of Basin Creek, the Big Hole River and Basin Creek. Between the low stream flows and falling reservoir levels they’re already seeing, local officials have been comparing this year to the parched conditions of 2000, according to Neary.
So far, the only restrictions Butte residents face is a requirement that those with odd-numbered street addresses water outside only on odd-numbered days, with the opposite true for even-numbered addresses.
“We’ve never had to implement anything (more) so far,” Neary said. “We’re concerned, but we haven’t really started to have talks about it yet.”
And in Helena, city manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk told city commissioners on Wednesday that "stage three" water restrictions would soon go into effect, meaning residents will be under the same watering restrictions already in place in Butte. Demand on the city’s two water treatment plants had a week earlier been 60 percent higher than the normal output for late June, and Harlow-Schalk said water demand hasn't dipped significantly since the city asked residents to curtail nonessential use.
The final step, stage four restrictions, would include the prohibition of all outdoor water use and the implementation of fines. Harlow-Schalk said Helena is in the midst of "probably one of the worst and hottest summers we've seen so early."
"We could handle this if this were August. These are consumption levels that we see in late August, and to have them at the beginning of July is quite concerning," she said.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency as more than 92% of Montana faces abnormally dry conditions
"Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season," Gianforte said in a press release.
The declaration directs the state departments of agriculture, livestock, natural resources and conservation to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure federal funding to address the fallout from the drought.
The order also suspends some regulations for motor vehicles providing drought-related support.
A report released by the state Wednesday predicts drought conditions will worsen in the next two months.
Drought metrics are significantly worse than they were the same time last year, when just under half of the state confronted similar dryness.
Nearly 20% of the state is in extreme drought, up from 14% a week ago, according to figures released Thursday.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.