Cities across Montana eye water restrictions as hot, dry weather continues

Come late July, the grass might be looking a lot greener in those Montana cities that don’t rely on the state’s faltering stream flows for their municipal water, as an early-summer heat wave shows no sign of relenting.

In Bozeman, Helena, Butte and Dillon — all of which depend at least in part on mountain streams or reservoirs for their drinking water supply — authorities are either asking or telling residents to cut back on nonessential water use. And if the current forecast of 90-degree temperatures and precipitation-free days continues, those restrictions could ratchet up.

“With the hot weather, everybody wants to water their lawns every day, or sometimes twice a day,” Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken said Tuesday, after his city issued an ordinance restricting hours for outdoor water use.

Along with four wells, Dillon relies on a pair of reservoirs to supply municipal water to its 4,300 residents, Klakken said. As of last weekend, the larger of the two reservoirs, which has a maximum water elevation of 23 feet, was down to just 6 feet.

“That’s when we got nervous, because if a fire happened and we had to take a lot of water, it’s possible that would have sucked dry then,” he said. “We’ve got to keep it at at least halfway or a little higher.”