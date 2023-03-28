A bill to reinstate pandemic-era provisions for a longtime child care affordability program would help parents re-enter the workforce and give providers more financial stability, according to supporters who narrowly advanced the legislation in the state House on Monday.

House Bill 648 is from Rep. Alice Buckley, a Democrat from Bozeman. It cleared a second reading vote in the House by a 55-45 vote and is next set for a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

The bill would increase eligibility for the Best Beginnings program from 150% of the federal poverty level to 185% and establish a sliding fee scale for copays for those in households that earn between 105% and 185% of the federal poverty level, with a cap of 9% of the monthly cost. Under the current threshold, a single-parent family would no longer qualify if they earned more than $27,000, Buckley said.

The legislation would also ensure providers are paid in the same manner for Best Beginnings clients as they are from private paying families. Families that don't use the scholarship pay the same each month to hold their slot, regardless of how often a child attends. But providers are only reimbursed for days attended by Best Beginnings clients if a child misses more than a few days each month.

Using federal aid money during the pandemic, the state slashed copays for all families on the program, increased eligibility and created the stability in payments for providers. Families said the changes helped them avoid huge cost increases in child care if they saw a small rise in their wages and providers said the regularity in payments was critical for their operations.

While the program has existed for about three decades, it’s never been written into state law, and Buckley argued doing so would increase legislative oversight.

Several Republicans spoke in support of the bill, saying that with the tight labor market they thought the legislation could serve as a workforce development tool to help parents be able to place children in care and move into the workforce.

Some other Republicans, however, said they opposed the bill because they didn’t think it would address the shortage of child care slots or they didn’t believe it was the proper role of taxation.

Rep. Jerry Schillinger, a Circle Republican, said he felt the bill was improperly transferring taxpayer dollars to each family that is anticipated to newly qualify for the program. The bill would appropriate $10 million dollars for the program changes.

But Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey, of Great Falls, said he supported the legislation because the cost to him as a taxpayer was more than recouped by the value he would find in having a greater pool of workers to hire from for his business.

The bill must advance through the House by April 3 to meet a procedural deadline. If it passes the Appropriations Committee, it would again return to the House for approval before reaching the Senate.

Buckley’s effort is the second this session to address the Best Beginnings program. A previous bill from Rep. SJ Howell, of Missoula, was voted down after a budget subcommittee denied funding for the program; however, lawmakers said they'd work to advance another option.