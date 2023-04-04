A day after it barely stayed alive by a narrow margin of 51-49 on an initial vote in the House, a bill to make changes to the state’s child care scholarship program passed the chamber on Tuesday.

House Bill 648 from Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley, of Bozeman, picked up a significant amount of support to clear a final House vote 65-34.

The bill would increase eligibility for the Best Beginnings program from 150% of the federal poverty level to 185%, and put into place a sliding scale co-pay fee capped at 9% of a family’s monthly income. The bill is estimated to increase program participation by 25%. The bill would also give payment stability to providers.

The changes are similar to those put in place during the pandemic and paid for with federal COVID-19 aid. The pandemic-era provisions were popular with families, who said it enabled them to return to jobs because their children had safe places to be during the day, and with providers who could form more stable budgets. They expired when the federal money was entirely spent.

Changes to the qualification threshold and co-pay limits made to the bill in the House Appropriations Committee lowered its annual appropriation to about $7.1 million dollars in each of the next two years, down from about $9 million.

“We do know that across the board when families have access to affordable, accessible care that economies thrive, that kids thrive and that communities thrive,” Buckley said during debate on the bill Monday.

However, Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, a Great Falls Republican, objected to the bill, saying she had concerns about putting a federal program into state law. She argued if the federal portion dissolved, Montana would be responsible for the program, and said Best Beginnings could continue without the bill. However, the changes and appropriation would not happen without the legislation.

But Rep. SJ Howell, a Missoula Democrat who saw their own Best Beginnings bill defeated earlier this session, said it was unlikely the federal government would end the decades-old program that helps families afford child care in every state.

Circle Republican Rep. Jerry Schillinger said he opposed the bill because he thought it shifted the cost of providing care inappropriately to families who didn’t need the scholarship.

“If those people were really in demand in the workforce and required in the workforce, then that potential employer would offer a wage that would enable them to pay for their own child care,” Schillinger said. “ … If the market isn’t willing to pay the wage it takes to cover the cost for the employee to be there, maybe they shouldn’t be there.”

A recent report from the state Department of Labor and Industry found that licensed child care capacity only meets 43% of estimated demand in the state

“A lack of high-quality child care in Montana has prevented many parents from fully participating in the labor force, thus further exacerbating the state’s workforce shortage,” according to the report.

Last year a monthly average of 22,800 Montana parents were unable to participate in the labor force due to family responsibilities and a lack of childcare, the report found, and an additional 45,000 Montana parents were underemployed or reported working reduced hours. That’s about 8% of the state's workforce.

The report also found the cost of care is a barrier to parents being able to work. While the benchmark for how much of their income a family should spend on child care is 7%, in 2022 in Montana the average family spent $16,226 on care for children under 5, meaning households earning the state’s median income spend about 25% of their paychecks on child care.

The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.