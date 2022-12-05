Child care providers worry as pandemic-era rules go away

Child care providers around Montana are panicked about the end of pandemic-spurred provisions that gave them stability in payments and helped parents with affordability.

Families that use the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship Program to help pay for care are being notified by the state health department about the end of changes to the program that were paid for with federal COVID-19 aid.

“It’s a crisis of huge proportions,” said Marmot Snetsinger, who operates Little Twigs Childcare Center in Missoula.

Using federal pandemic aid, the state in mid-2021 set the monthly co-pay for families on the scholarship at $10, but that provision will end at the start of the new year. With the change, one mother at Snetsinger's facility who has a 2-year-old and has only experienced child care during the COVID-19 era with $10 co-pays will see her monthly cost rise to several hundred dollars.

“She’s just in shock,” Snetsinger said in an interview last week.

The state health department said in an email last week the program is reverting to its pre-pandemic framework because the federal money from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act has all been spent.

“Those funds have been exhausted and in January we will reinstitute pre-pandemic policies as a result,” department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email Thursday.

The department used more than $11 million in CRRSA funding for the program since May 2021, Ebelt said.

The Best Beginnings scholarship served about 6,620 kids in 2022, according to the Kids Count Data Center, operated by the Anne E. Casey Foundation.

What's changing

In January, the state will alter several policies for the Best Beginnings program that generally set it back to pre-pandemic rules. That includes lowering the income threshold to qualify back to 150% of the federal poverty level, down from 185%. The state is leaving the 12-month eligibility, however, meaning that once qualified, a family remains so for a year.

The changes that will hit families and care facilities the hardest, providers say, are the higher co-pays and an altered attendance payment policy.

"The general consensus among providers is this will be the beginning of a very difficult time for families and providers alike," wrote Christina Carmichael, who operates My Sister's Keeper Childcare in Ronan, in an email last week.

Higher co-pays

The reinstatement of the sliding-fee scale co-pays will leave some families seeing hundreds of dollars more in monthly costs. Instead of a flat co-pay of $10 for everyone, families will again pay a portion of the cost that increases with their household income. One letter provided to the Montana State News Bureau showed a co-pay going from $10 to $362.

Amber Conniston operates Amber's Angels in Missoula and has a high number of kids at her facility on the scholarship. Those families are seeing increases from $180 all the way up to $870, Conniston said.

Carmichael said many of her parents will see their co-pays double or more.

"Parents will be paying anywhere from $100-$800," Carmichael wrote. "Every single parent I have on Best Beginnings is freaking out. They will no longer be able to afford child care. This is going to be the beginning of collapse for the child care programs who are in the lower-income areas in the state."

That's because if parents decide they can't afford care, they will instead stay home with their children and remove kids from facilities. That will also lower the number of parents able to work, Carmichael pointed out, at a time when employers across the state are struggling to hire — child care facilities included. Several have employees whose own kids are on the scholarship.

Snetsinger said because the sliding scale costs go up the more a household earns, the increased co-pays will hit families who have worked hard to improve their financial circumstances the most.

“Usually both parents are working full-time and are in low-paying-enough jobs to qualify, like service jobs,” Snetsinger said. “They’re child care workers, they work in the laundry in the hospital, they’re doing work that is critical for our society to function.”

The increased cost is also coming as a surprise for families, who have been getting notices in the mail over the last couple weeks. And it's happening during the holidays, when many households are already stretching their budgets, providers said.

“It would have been a very different scenario if people had been warned six months ago,” Snetsinger said.

Conniston’s facility has a large number of refugee families, where English is their second language and they don’t know to check their mail regularly to look for updates from the state. Even families without those barriers haven't yet seen or don’t understand the change.

The confusion can leave families thinking providers are the ones instituting the higher co-pays.

“I had one mom yesterday that had no idea. She was so confused,” Conniston said. “They’re thinking that I’m making this increase. It’s not me, it’s the state.”

Different attendance policy

Before the pandemic, the scholarship would not reimburse providers for any days a child did not attend care. That's different from the payment structure for non-scholarship families, who generally pay the same amount at the start of each month regardless of how often their child attends.

Using the COVID aid, the state changed the scholarship to pay providers regardless of if a child attended. That gave stability to care facilities, who could count on income from scholarship families the same as private-pay families. And it didn't penalize scholarship families for keeping their kids home if they were sick to stop the spread of illness. Families are on the hook for part of the costs to providers for missed days.

Under the changes starting in January, providers will be paid in full by the scholarship only if a child attends care 85% of their authorized time or more. While it's an improvement over the pre-pandemic rule, Snetsinger said it's still not that difficult for a child to miss more days than allowed.

Most families are authorized for 22 days of care a month, and under the new rules the department is allowing a child to miss 15% of those. That means any absences beyond about four days would have to be paid for in part by the family.

“If your kid has the flu or if we’re closed for a holiday, that’s the same thing, and the parent is going to be responsible for $35 a day,” Snetsinger said.

Operators all said that the stability in payments was critical to them staying open through the pandemic.

“For me that was the most important part, the business stability,” Snetsinger said. “Knowing the families could stay home when they got sick and not be penalized for it.”

Margins are tight, Snetsinger added, meaning she doesn't have leeway to not charge families for missed days.

The stability was also important for Conniston. Non-scholarship families pay at the first of the month for the full month, but with Best Beginnings the provider can’t bill until the month is over, creating uncertainty.

“Just knowing that you’re getting paid, that way I can budget for my rent, which of course is super-high like everybody else, and my payroll and basic budgeting,” Conniston said.

Other aid options

Ebelt, with the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said as the state rolls back the pandemic provisions, it's reintroducing awards of up to $3,000 for providers. Those are available through their local Child Care Resource and Referral agency.

"These grants can be used to help with program startup costs, to meet health and safety standards or to address an emergency," Ebelt wrote. He added that the administration has allocated $90 million in federal funding for child care stabilization, workforce incentives and innovation grants.

The $3,000 grant will be helpful, Conniston said, for things like her planned expansion to a second location to help fill it with the items she’ll need to operate. But it’s not the same as stable monthly payments.

One of her employees who is on the scholarship will see her monthly child care costs rise dramatically and that employee might not stay, Conniston said. Other providers said they've also heard from families that if the cost of care becomes prohibitive, they'll stay home to watch their child during the day and leave the workforce.

Carmichael wants to see a plan for child care stability and affordably in the state budget that lawmakers will create during the upcoming legislative session that starts in January. So far the governor's budget does not include any child care-specific proposals. The state is projected to have a $2.4 billion surplus lawmakers will decide how to use when crafting the budget.

Democrats, who are a minority in the session, have discussed during press conferences that child care affordability would be one of their main goals. State Sen. Shannon O'Brien, a Democrat from Missoula, has a bill draft request in to revise child care laws to include Best Beginnings scholarship funding. And legislators on both sides of the aisle have bill draft requests in to address child care, though details are not yet clear on those proposals.

The state budget pays for K-12 education every year, Carmichael pointed out, and she didn’t understand why child care isn’t viewed the same.

“It needs to be something that is always going to be in the budget,” Carmichael said.