Child abuse hotline calls drop after schools close

In addition to having frequent contact with kids, which gives them a better idea than others about a student's home life, teachers and school employees are what's called mandatory reporters, meaning they must report suspected abuse and neglect to the state's Child and Family Services Division.

“This decrease in calls is very concerning because teachers and school staff are mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect, and we know they are one of the main sources of calls to the hotline,” Sheila Hogan, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said in a press release. “With schools closed, it’s important for all us to take an active role by calling the hotline if you suspect abuse or neglect. … Now is when we really need the entire community, no matter if one is a mandatory reporter or not, to really watch out for our kids.”