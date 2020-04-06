Child abuse hotline calls drop after schools close

Calls to the state child abuse and neglect hotline have dropped 44% since Montana's public K-12 schools were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to having frequent contact with kids, which gives them a better idea than others about a student's home life, teachers and school employees are what's called mandatory reporters, meaning they must report suspected abuse and neglect to the state's Child and Family Services Division.
The hotline can be reached at 1-866-820-5437.
Gov. Steve Bullock ordered public K-12 schools closed on March 15, a directive he's expected to extend this week. The week prior to the closure order, the state child abuse and neglect hotline received 765 calls. That number has dropped to an average of 425 calls per week since the closure.
“This decrease in calls is very concerning because teachers and school staff are mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect, and we know they are one of the main sources of calls to the hotline,” Sheila Hogan, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said in a press release. “With schools closed, it’s important for all us to take an active role by calling the hotline if you suspect abuse or neglect. … Now is when we really need the entire community, no matter if one is a mandatory reporter or not, to really watch out for our kids.”
A press release from the health department encouraged people to also reach out to family, friends and neighbors, saying that stress caused by isolation, parenting and financial uncertainty can lead to child abuse.
“We know that many families are feeling overwhelmed,” Hogan said in the press release. “Even though we can’t connect in person right now, I urge everyone to reach out to your family, friends, and neighbors through technology, or just simply pick up the phone. If someone is struggling, urge them to ask for help if they need it by talking to a close a friend or relative, a local community provider they’ve been in contact with before, law enforcement, home visitor or a (Child and Family Services Division) caseworker to request assistance. There are services in the community that can help.”
Child protection specialists are considered essential workers under the stay-at-home order issued by Bullock and by law must continue investigating reports of child abuse and neglect made to the hotline.
Some other operations have changed, such as family visitations conducted over Skype or FaceTime. However, if that isn't an option, child protection workers will hold visitations that follow social-distancing guidelines.
In some parts of the state, protection workers have joined with schools to stay in touch with students, such as in Glasgow, where workers are helping deliver lunches to children in rural areas.
This story will be updated.
