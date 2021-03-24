Chief justice recuses himself in case challenging judicial appointment law

Gianforte has not yet respond to the petition, which requests the high court take immediate jurisdiction over the case rather than routing it first through a state District Court. Another order issued Wednesday demands Gianforte, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, or both, to respond in the next 14 days.

The state Legislature, meanwhile, on Wednesday held hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nominations for two of the three District Court judges appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. If the Senate rejects those nominations for judges who have been serving in those roles, Gianforte would use the new law to fill those vacancies by direct appointment.