Chief justice, Democrats blast GOP judicial report

Opposition to a Republican-drafted investigative report poured in this week ahead the final meeting for a legislative committee that has looked into claims of bias and overreach in the judiciary.

The chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court and Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday separately issued rebukes of the Republican-led Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency's report released last week. The attorney who represented the Supreme Court's administrator in a legal battle that spun up to the U.S. Supreme Court in last year's interbranch dispute also responded with comments of his own.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath demanded the GOP-led legislative committee retract what he called "libelous accusations" made against him when it claimed he lied to lawmakers about how judges discussed bills during the 2021 Legislature.

"Consider this a formal request to remove them from the final version of the report," McGrath wrote to committee chair Greg Hertz, a Republican representative from Polson.

The committee is scheduled to meet in an online forum for its last hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, where Republicans — who hold four of the six committee seats — are likely to adopt the final report.

An internal email poll among judges on pending legislation last year was one spark in the early kindling of the historic conflict between the legislative and judicial branches.

The committee's final draft report committed its largest section to McGrath, pointing to discussions in the email poll in which McGrath appeared to gauge the constitutionality of a bill, but later told the committee it "would be inappropriate" for a judge to comment on whether or not pending legislation was constitutional.

Republicans on the committee attributed much of its contention with the judicial branch — from an outdated records policy to judges conducting polls while using state email accounts — to matters under McGrath's purview as chief justice.

McGrath countered that the committee failed to distinguish weighing in on policy and determining the constitutionality of a case with a specific set of facts unique to those proceedings. In addition, McGrath also points to the Code of Judicial Conduct, which the committee suggested be codified to strengthen requirements that judges stay in their co-equal lane of government. The code of conduct McGrath points to, however, states judges may consult with legislative bodies "in connection with matters concerning the law, the legal system or the administration of justice."

As for records retention, McGrath pointed to the updated policies presented to the committee earlier this year; the committee commended the judicial branch for the policies in its recent report.

Legislative Democrats on Wednesday blasted the Republican report released last week as a "ploy" to carry over outrage from last year's conflict between the judicial branch and the GOP.

Holding just two seats on the six-member committee, Democratic lawmakers said in their own report that the Republican-written draft report largely recapped events from 2021 and that the majority's recommendations poised lawmakers to "deepen the artificial conflict between the Legislature and the judiciary."

“The re-election of two incumbent Supreme Court justices in November speaks to the fact that Montanans approve of the independence of the Supreme Court and its role interpreting our state Constitution,” said committee member and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott in a press release Wednesday. “Instead of engaging in partisan games, Montana Democrats will remain focused on property tax relief, affordable housing and accessible child care — critical issues that build an economy that works for all Montanans.”

The majority's report carried 10 proposals the committee's Republican members suggest to the upcoming 2023 Legislature, while noting the recommendations were not endorsed by the committee as a whole.

The minority report released Wednesday challenges the sources of Republicans' concern with the judiciary, which included judges expressing opinions on pending legislation in internal polls and later presiding over a legal challenge to those bills. That did not appear to happen in any of the legal challenges to bills Republican lawmakers passed in 2021, the report states.

Two of the recommendations made in the majority's report, discontinuing the internal polls on state emails and disqualifying judges who have expressed a view on legislation, had gone into place well before the report's publication, Democrats noted. McGrath recused himself from one challenge to a bill he had personally lobbied Gov. Greg Gianforte not to sign, and McGrath told the committee in April 2021 he expected the Montana Judges Association would suspend further internal polling of all judges on legislation, delegating more authority to a committee.

A spokesperson for Republican lawmakers said Wednesday the committee had not heard from McGrath or the Montana Judges Association about whether that internal polling had indeed been discontinued.

Democrats offered their own recommendations in the minority report, suggesting the Legislature provide the judiciary with its own information technology resources and email systems that would be out of reach from the executive branch. Last year the Department of Administration, which houses IT for much of the state government, turned over thousands of emails to Republican lawmakers who had issued a subpoena that the Montana Supreme Court later ruled was outside the Legislature's authority.

Another recommendation included making legal notes, which flag possible constitutional issues with bills, more available. In some cases last year legislative analysts forewarned lawmakers that Republican-backed bills were vulnerable to constitutional challenges, but those notes are no longer posted online with legislation.

“Unfortunately, it is clear that Republicans, frustrated that many of their pieces of legislation have been ruled unconstitutional by the courts, have used the select committee to launch a full-scale attack on our justice system," Sen. Diane Sands, the committee's other Democratic member, said in the press release. “Montana legislators should reflect on their fidelity to the Constitution when they take their oath of office in January and reject extremist attacks on Montana’s judiciary and our Constitution.”

Randy Cox, who represented Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin in the legal dispute over the Legislature's subpoenas for judicial records, also responded in a letter on Tuesday. The GOP report accused him of improper procedural maneuvers during the disputes.

Cox, in a letter co-signed by three of his former colleagues at the law firm Boone & Karlberg, said the claims courted legal action.

"The committee is not only attacking the Montana Supreme Court and its public servants, but it is now taking the additional step of falsely calling a private citizen — McLaughlin’s counsel, who prevailed on behalf of his client — a liar," Cox wrote. "That is libel."

The Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency will begin its final hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday. Lawmakers earlier this month signaled by vote they intend to wind the committee down when the 2023 Legislature gets underway.